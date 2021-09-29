RE: Lane Closure I 91 SB Glover
The roadway has reopened.
Interstate 91 south near mile-marker 153 is reduced to 1 lane due to a vehicle crash. Passing Lane will be closed, There’s currently no estimate on how long this incident will last Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully