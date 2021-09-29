Submit Release
News Search

There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,994 in the last 365 days.

RE: Lane Closure I 91 SB Glover

The roadway has reopened.

 

From: Jablonski, Christopher via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 6:38 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Lane Closure I 91 SB Glover

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 91 south near mile-marker 153 is reduced to 1 lane due to a vehicle crash. Passing Lane will be closed, There’s currently no estimate on how long this incident will last Updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully

 

 

You just read:

RE: Lane Closure I 91 SB Glover

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.