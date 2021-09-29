POWERHOUSE WOMEN OF ESPORTS TO KEYNOTE AT ESPORTS BAR CANNES
Esports BAR, the world’s esports business arena, announces two of the sector’s leading women will feature in a packed programme in Cannes, 13-15 October 2021.
— Claire Hungate, President & COO, Team Liquid
The 9th edition of the Esports BAR series will bring together the whole esports community in one place to discuss the future of the industry, next month in Cannes. The event, returning to its home on the French Riviera for the first time since February 2020, will be hosted at the Palais des Festivals, at a time when the industry is looking ahead with great optimism in an atmosphere of continuing growth, despite the challenges of the last 18 months.
Within a programme focusing on Monetisation, Innovation, Audiences, Investment and Society in esports, two of the industry’s leading women will address delegates in Cannes as headliners. Claire Hungate, recently announced as President and COO, Team Liquid, will present a keynote on the topic of the Evolution of Entertainment: What Traditional Media And Esports Can Learn From Each Other. Kim Phan, Co-Founder & COO, RTS and former executive at Blizzard and Endeavor, will speak on, Content Creating the Right Campaign, in her keynote. Hungate and Phan lead an Esports BAR conference itinerary featuring some of the sector’s most successful women, including Heather Blair (Cinema Esports), Jessica Stahlbom (Mastercard), Maria Carmen Fernández (MediaPro Group), Michelle Tierney (Guild Esports), and Zeynep Gencaga (Riot Games).
Claire Hungate, President & COO, Team Liquid, says, “This year’s speaker lineup features some of the brightest minds across multiple industry verticals. I appreciate the opportunity to join my counterparts and discuss esports’ continued evolution and how we can engage its growing audience of passionate and generational fans.”
Kim Phan, Co-Founder & COO, RTS, says, “We are at a pivotal point in both the esports and creator industry as we continue to refine the business model to create a win-win for brands and talent to build a stable and sustainable industry. I look forward to a gloves-off discussion on how brands and talent can strike the right chords together.”
Esports BAR Head of Content, Debora Atala adds, “We are so looking forward to reuniting the esports community back in Cannes in October. We’ll be celebrating an industry enjoying impressive growth and hearing from some of the esports world’s leading women. We’re honoured to have these powerhouse speakers on our stage at Esports BAR Cannes next month.”
This year’s edition will partly run alongside MIPCOM (11-14 October), the global market for entertainment content across all platforms. So the topic of esports as an ever-growing on-screen entertainment and its engagement with an evolving audience will be a resonating focus for visitors to next month’s event. Details of some of Esports BAR Cannes’ sessions exploring this area can be found below:
Wednesday, 13 October
14:30 - 15:00 CET
KEYNOTE: Evolution of Entertainment: What Traditional Media And Esports Can Learn From Each Other
Claire Hungate, President & COO, Team Liquid
16:35 – 17:05 CET
PANEL: Playing on a Global Pitch: Youth, Esports & the Metaverse
Speakers: Adam Woodgate, SVP Media Insights, Dubit
Sam Mathews, CEO, Fnatic
Moderator: Erik Londré, CEO & Founder, Karta
17:40 - 18:15 CET
SCREENING & PANEL: Humanising Gaming & Esports
Speakers: Alvaro Alvarez, Documentary Filmmaker, BBC
Nick Jekyll, Creative Director, Paradise London
18:10 - 19:00 CET
PANEL: Viewership Trends for 2021 & What to Expect for 2022
Speakers: Ivan Danishevsky, Founder, Esports Charts
Linette Zaulich, Director, ZDFE.Unscripted
Maria Carmen Fernández Tallon, Director of Innovation & New Business, Mediapro
Stefan Zant, MD, Seven.One Sports GmbH
Thursday, 14 October
09.00 - 09.30 CET
PANEL: Mobile Esports: Opportunities & Challenges
Speakers: Jin Ho James Yang, Global Esports Center Director, Tencent Games
Fabian Scheuermann Senior Vice President, Game Management, ESL
Leo De Biase, Esports Pioneer, Founder & CEO, BBL
09:35 - 10:05 CET
KEYNOTE: Content Creating the Right Campaign
Speaker: Kim Phan, Co-Founder & COO, RTS
11.00 - 11.30 CET
PANEL: Luxury & Esports
Ft. Ralph Lauren & G2 Esports
Friday, 15 October
10:20 - 10:50 CET
PANEL (Curated by Fantasyexpo): Think Global, Act local: Best Practice from Sports & Regional Esports League Models
Speakers: Leo de Biase, Esports Pioneer, Founder & CEO, BBL
Pawel Kowalczyk, CEO, Polska Liga Esportowa
Who Attends Esports BAR? The whole esports ecosystem takes part in Esports BAR Cannes. Delegates, speakers and sponsors will represent all corners of the industry, from games publishers and developers, to teams and leagues, consumer brands, VCs and investors, broadcast and media to service providers.
