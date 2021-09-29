At 16.9% CAGR, Genome Editing Market Size Expected to Reach USD 15072.3 Million by 2025

Brandessence Market Research

Genome Editing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By By Technology ((CRISPR)/Cas9, TALENs/MegaTALs, ZFN, Others)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Genome Editing Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Genome Editing Market place for the forecast 2019– 2027.

Global Genome Editing Market is valued at USD 5052.2 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 15072.3 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report: @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1635

Scope of The Report:

Genome editing is a group of technologies that enables gene professionals to change an organism's DNA. These technologies enable genetic material to be added, altered or removed at particular location in the gene. Genome editing also referred as the gene editing. Genome editing has indicated a good potential for the treatment of genetic disorders, infectious disease and cancer.

Genome editing is one of the great interests in the prevention and treatment of human diseases including understanding diseases using animal and cells models, to determine predicted approach is safe and effective for use in human.

Gene editing also being explored in research on a wide range of diseases, including single-gene disorders like hemophilia, cystic fibrosis and sickle cell diseases among others. It is capable to treatment and prevention of more critical disease including cancer, mental illness, heart disease, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. The first genome editing advancements were developed in the last part of the 1900s. As recently, another genome editing tool called CRISPR, developed in 2009, has made it simpler than any time in recent memory to alter DNA.

CRISPR is easier, quicker, less expensive, and more precise than older genome editing strategies. Numerous researchers who perform genome editing presently using CRISPR.

The key players in the global Genome Editing market are,

Sangamo Therapeutics

ToolGen

Vertex

CRISPR Therapeutics

Precision Biosciences

Oxford Genetics

Synthego

Vigene Biosciences

EpiGenie

Integrated DNA Technologies

New England Biolabs

OriGene Technologies

Lonza

GenScript

Eurofins Scientific

Editas Medicine

Intellia Therapeutics

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

Creative Biogene

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck

Horizon Discovery Limited

Agilent Technologies

DanaherCellecta

Genecopoeia

Calyxt

others

Key Market Segments:

By Technology:

• (CRISPR)/Cas9

• TALENs/MegaTALs

• ZFN

• Others

By Product & Services:

• Reagents & Consumables

• Software & Systems

• Services

By Application:

• Cell Line Engineering

• Animal Genetic Engineering

• Plant Genetic Engineering

• Other Applications

By End-Users:

• Biotechnology Companies

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Academic & Government Research Institutes

The regions covered in global genome editing market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of market of genome editing is sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Request for Methodology of this report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1635

Rising Number of Technological Advancements, Increased Focus on Highly Adaptable CRISPR Technology and Growing Investment in Research and Development in This Field by Government and Private Organization are Driving the Market growth

One of the major factors driving the growth of global genome editing market is increasing number of technological advancements. For instance; in April 2021, researchers from Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard created Retron Library Recombineering (RLR), another gene-editing tool that empowered the performance of millions of genetic experiments at the same time, accordingly giving better altering rates. In addition, increased focus on highly adaptable CRISPR technology is also supplementing the market growth.

For instance; in April 2021, Vertex Pharmaceuticals paid USD 900 million to CRISPR Therapeutics to develop, produce and commercialize CRISPR-Cas9 gene-edited treatment for beta-thalassemia and sickle-cell sickness.

Furthermore, growing investment in research and development in this field by Government and private organization are also fostering the growth of the global genome editing market. For instance; in January 2018; U.S. government reported giving US$ 190 million for research for the following six years.

Additionally, the government wants to develop treatments to treat cancer and different sicknesses utilizing gene editing.

Likewise, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has kept roughly US$ 45.5 million to the side for the following four monetary years for the Somatic Cell Genome Editing program.

However, high cost of genome equipments and ethical concerns regarding modifying an organism’s DNA may hamper the global genome editing market growth. In spite of that, rising focus on implementing preventive maintenance strategies between healthcare organizations and growing government support can offer more opportunities for the global genome editing market growth during the forecast period.

Complete Access of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/genome-editing-market-size

North America is Expected to Dominate Global Genome Editing Market

North America is expected to dominate the global genome editing service market due to the rising awareness about the growing prevalence of genome-related disorders, rising technological advancement and presence of key players in this region.

For instance; as per the National Cancer Institute (NCI), in 2020, an estimated 1,806,590 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States and 606,520 people will die from the disease. In 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Brammer Bio to get to Brammer Bio's expertise in assembling vectors for genes and cell treatments. In October 2020, Scribe Therapeutics teamed up with Biogen for the advancement of CRISPR-based genetic medications for neurological illnesses like Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a fastest growth in the global genome editing market due to the rapid technological advancement, improved focus on highly adaptable CRISPR technology and growing investments made by market players and government in gene editing research in this region.

For instance; in November 2020, China declared its ten most critical advances in the farming area, out of which one was gene-editing technology, accordingly addressing the high market entrance of this space in the country. In December 2020, Takara Bio authorized CRISPR genome editing innovation from Merck KGaA (Millipore Sigma). This agreement upgraded Takara's stem cell service abilities including the advancement of vectors.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Genome Editing Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2027

Chapter 2 Global Genome Editing Market: Overview And Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Genome Editing Market: Swot Analysis

2.7 Global Genome Editing Market: Pest Analysis

2.8 Global Genome Editing Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Genome Editing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Technology

2.8.2 Global Genome Editing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Product & Services

2.8.3 Global Genome Editing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Application

2.8.4 Global Genome Editing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By End-Users

2.8.5 Global Genome Editing Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Genome Editing Market

3.1.1 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 4 Global Genome Editing Market: By Technology

4.1 Global Genome Editing Market Share (%), By Technology, 2018

4.2 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Technology, 2015 – 2027

4.3 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), T1 ,2015-2027

4.4 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), T2,2015-2027

4.5 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), T3,2015-2027

4.6 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue Share (%), By Technology, 2015 – 2027

4.7 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Technology, 2015-2027

Chapter 5 Global Genome Editing Market: By Product & Services

5.1 Global Genome Editing Market Share (%), By Product & Services, 2018

5.2 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Product & Services, 2015 – 2027

5.3 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), P1, 2015-2027

5.4 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), P2, 2015-2027

5.5 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), P3, 2015-2027

5.6 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue Share (%), By Product & Services, 2015 – 2027

5.7 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Product & Services, 2015-2027

Chapter 6 Global Genome Editing Market: By Application

6.1 Global Genome Editing Market Share (%), By Application, 2018

6.2 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Application, 2015 – 2027

6.3 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), A1, 2015-2027

6.4 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), A2, 2015-2027

6.5 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), A3, 2015-2027

6.6 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue Share (%), By Application, 2015 – 2027

6.7 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Application, 2015-2027

Chapter 7 Global Genome Editing Market: By End-Users

7.1 Global Genome Editing Market Share (%), By End-Users, 2018

7.2 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By End-Users, 2015 – 2027

7.3 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), E1, 2015-2027

7.4 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), E2, 2015-2027

7.5 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion), E3, 2015-2027

7.6 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue Share (%), By End-Users, 2015 – 2027

7.7 Global Genome Editing Market Revenue Market Share (%), By End-Users, 2015-2027

Chapter 8 North America Genome Editing Market Analysis

8.1 North America Market Snapshot

8.1.1 North America Genome Editing Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

8.1.2 North America Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

8.1.3 North America Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

81.4 North America Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Technology, 2015-2027

8.1.5 North America Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Product & Services, 2015-2027

8.1.6 North America Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

8.1.7 North America Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By End-Users, 2015-2027

Chapter 9 Europe Genome Editing Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Market Snapshot

9.1.1 Europe Genome Editing Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

9.1.2 Europe Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

9.1.3 Europe Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

9.1.4 Europe Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Technology, 2015-2027

9.1.5 Europe Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Product & Services, 2015-2027

9.1.6 Europe Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

9.1.7 Europe Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By End-Users, 2015-2027

Chapter 10 Asia Pacific Genome Editing Market Analysis

10.1 Asia Pacific Market Snapshot

10.1.1 Asia Pacific Genome Editing Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

10.1.2 Asia Pacific Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

10.1.3 Asia Pacific Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

10.1.4 Asia Pacific Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Technology, 2015-2027

10.1.5 Asia Pacific Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Product & Services, 2015-2027

10.1.6 Asia Pacific Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

10.1.7 Asia Pacific Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By End-Users, 2015-2027

Chapter 11 Latin America Genome Editing Market Analysis

11.1 Latin America Market Snapshot

11.1.1 Latin America Genome Editing Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

11.1.2 Latin America Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

11.1.3 Latin America Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

11.1.4 Latin America Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Technology, 2015-2027

11.1.5 Latin America Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Product & Services, 2015-2027

11.1.6 Latin America Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

11.1.7 Latin America Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By End-Users, 2015-2027

Chapter 12 Middle East & Africa Genome Editing Market Analysis

12.1 Middle East & Africa Market Snapshot

12.1.1 Middle East & Africa Genome Editing Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

12.1.2 Middle East & Africa Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

12.1.3 Middle East & Africa Genome Editing Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

12.1.4 Middle East & Africa Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Technology, 2015-2027

121.5 Middle East & Africa Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Product & Services, 2015-2027

12.1.6 Middle East & Africa Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

12.1.7 Middle East & Africa Genome Editing Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By End-Users, 2015-2027

Chapter 13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Company 1.

13.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area And Its Competitors

13.1.2 Company 1. Total Company Revenue 2015-2018

13.1.3 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Segment Of Business 2015-2018

13.1.4 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Region 2015-2018

13.1.5 Company 1. Global Genome Editing Product Category and Description

13.1.6 Company 1. Recent Activity 2015-2019

13.1.7 Main Business/Business Overview

13.1.8 Business Strategy

13.1.9 SWOT Analysis

13.2 Company 2.

13.3 Company 3.

13.4 Company 4

13.5 Company 5

13.6 Company 6

13.7 Company 7

Chapter 14 Market Research Findings & Conclusion

Chapter 15 Research Methodology

15.1 Research Process

15.2 Primary Research

15.3 Secondary Research

15.4 Market Size Estimates

15.5 Forecast Model

15.6 Who is This Report For?

15.7 USP’s of Report

Related Reports:

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Industry Trends 2021

At 3.99% CAGR, Medical Imaging Market Size is Expected to reach USD 35.78 Billion in 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research