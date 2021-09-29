Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, And Tortilla Market Trends Include NIR Analyzer Technologies

Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, And Tortilla Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies manufacturing cookies, crackers, pasta and tortillas are increasingly using NIR analyzer technology for moisture analysis of the product. Near-Infrared (NIR) analysis is a spectroscopic technique that makes use of the naturally occurring electromagnetic spectrum region of wavelengths between 700nm and 2500nm. The flour used in manufacturing can vary considerably in its protein quality, protein quantity, moisture, enzymatic activity, color, and physical properties when obtained from different sources. The near-infrared spectroscopy method estimates the moisture content of flour and regulates it to an optimal level set by an operator. NIR moisture analyzers can help save energy and improve quality of the product. For instance, MoistTech Corp® is used by a majority of manufacturers for checking moisture content during production process.

TBRC’s global cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market report is segmented by type into cookie and cracker, dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes, tortilla, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others, by end use into meals, intermediate products, others.

The global cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market size is expected to grow from $276.84 billion in 2020 to $296.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market is expected to reach $390.66 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Major players covered in the global cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market are Mondelez International, Kellogg Co, Campbell Soup Co., Gruma SAB de CV, Tyson Foods.

Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, And Tortilla Global Market Report 2021 - By Type: (Cookie and Cracker, Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes, Tortilla), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce), By End Use (Meals, Intermediate Products), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

