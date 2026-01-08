Trade Credit Insurance Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Trade Credit Insurance Market Size

The Business Research Company's Trade Credit Insurance Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Trade Credit Insurance Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trade Credit Insurance market is dominated by a mix of global insurers and regional specialists. Companies are focusing on turnover-backed trade insurance, insured trade products, and food trade coverage, alongside digitalized underwriting, risk assessment tools, and integrated supply-chain finance solutions to strengthen market presence and mitigate payment defaults. Understanding the competitive landscape, policy innovation, and regional market dynamics is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Trade Credit Insurance Market?

According to our research, Allianz Group (Allianz Trade) led global sales in 2024 with a 7% market share. The Insurance Revenue division of the company is partially involved in the trade credit insurance market, provides the trade credit insurance solutions that protect businesses worldwide against customer non-payment, insolvency and political risk exposure. Allianz Trade delivers tailored policies, credit limit management and claims services for diverse customer segments ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises to large multinational corporations.

How Concentrated Is the Trade Credit Insurance Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 38% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the presence of numerous regional and niche insurers alongside a limited group of large global providers, with no single company holding dominant control. Leading players such as Allianz Trade, Atradius, Coface, AIG, and Zurich Insurance Group leverage strong capital positions, extensive buyer databases, and advanced credit risk analytics to maintain their competitive position, while smaller insurers rely on specialization, local market knowledge, and flexible underwriting models. As global trade risk and demand for sophisticated credit protection increase, gradual consolidation and partnerships are expected to strengthen the influence of major players.

• Leading companies include:

o Allianz Group (Allianz Trade) (7%)

o Atradius N.V. (6%)

o Coface SA (5%)

o American International Group (AIG) Inc. (4%)

o Zurich Insurance Group AG (3%)

o Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (3%)

o Swiss Re (3%)

o AXA XL (3%)

o Tokio Marine Holdings (Tokio Marine HCC) (3%)

o Sompo Holdings Inc. (Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.) (2%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Atradius N.V., Coface S.A., Euler Hermes Services, Credendo, American International Group, Inc., Chubb Limited, Aon plc, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Trade Credit Assurance Company of Canada, Aon plc and Cesce México are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (SINOSURE), Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation (HKECIC), Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., People’s Insurance Company of China Limited (PICC), Allianz Trade (formerly Euler Hermes), Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), Chubb Insurance Japan Limited, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., Seoul Guarantee Insurance Company (SGI), DB Insurance Co., Ltd., KB Insurance Co., Ltd., Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-SURE), PT Asuransi Asei Indonesia, Coface, Atradius, PT Asuransi Aswata Terpercaya Tbk, and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Limited (ECGC Ltd.) are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: American International Group, Inc., AXA XL, Credendo, SACE BT, Chubb Limited, Atradius N.V., Creditreform AG, Coface S.A., Allianz Trade and Mapfre S.A. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Export Credit Insurance Corporation, Korporacja Ubezpieczeń Kredytów Eksportowych, Nippon Export and Investment Insurance, Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance, EXIAR, Coface Romania and Allianz Trade are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Coface S.A., American International Group, Inc., CredRisk Insurance, Allianz Trade and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Development of a lloyd’s-based platform for enhanced credit insurance capacity is transforming financial security and deliver higher-rated credit insurance solutions to businesses.

• Example: Coface new Lloyd’s syndicate (July 2025) assigns AA-rated trade credit insurance solutions and to respond to common challenges related to capacity constraints, elevated risk exposures and the growing need for specialized coverage across international markets.

• These innovations aim to deliver more resilient, secure and adaptable insurance solutions that support the evolving needs of businesses engaged in domestic and cross-border trade.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching new products and solutions to strengthen its market position.

• Enhancing risk underwriting capabilities through advanced analytics and real-time credit monitoring

• Focusing on strengthening digital platforms for seamless policy issuance, claims processing, and buyer risk evaluation

• Leveraging integrated trade-finance ecosystems to offer end-to-end credit protection solutions

