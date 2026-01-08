Bag-In-Box Containers Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Bag-In-Box Containers Market Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bag-In-Box Containers market is dominated by a mix of global packaging leaders and regional manufacturers that are driving innovation in flexible liquid packaging solutions. Companies are increasingly focusing on sustainable materials, improved dispensing technologies, and multilayer barrier films to enhance product preservation and reduce environmental impact. Advancements in Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)-based barrier technologies are further improving shelf life and oxygen protection, making Bag-In-Box formats ideal for sensitive products like wine, sauces, and liquid detergents.

Which Market Player Is Leading the bag-in-box containers Market?

According to our research, Mondi Plc led global sales in 2023 with a 13% market share. The Flexible Packaging division of the company is partially included in the bag-in-box containers market, provides wide range of container board and specialty & sack Kraft paper. It also offers industrial bags, converted corrugated packaging and extrusion-coated products for consumer and industrial applications.

How Concentrated Is the bag-in-box containers Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 35% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects major packaging companies holding a significant share of total revenue. Mondi Group led the market share, leveraging its strong global presence and focus on sustainable flexible packaging. It was followed by WestRock Company and Amcor Ltd both of which have expanded through technological innovation and diversified packaging portfolios. Sealed Air Corporation (Liquid box) and Smurfit Kappa Group are enhancing their market positions through eco-efficient bag-in-box solutions targeting the beverage, dairy, and industrial liquid sectors. Meanwhile, players such as DS Smith PLC, Goglio SpA, SIG Group AG (Scholle IPN), Aran Group, and Zarco’s America contribute niche expertise in film extrusion, barrier materials, and dispensing systems, supporting regional and application-specific demand. As the industry transitions toward EVOH-enhanced and recyclable bag-in-box formats, increased strategic collaborations, M&A activity, and R&D investments are expected to further consolidate the market and strengthen the dominance of leading global players through innovation-driven sustainability and packaging performance differentiation.

• Leading companies include:

o Mondi (13%)

o WestRock Company (10%)

o Amcor Ltd. (5%)

o Sealed Air Corporation (Liquibox) (2%)

o Smurfit Kappa Group (1%)

o Goglio SpA (1%)

o SIG Group AG (Scholle IPN) (1%)

o Aran Group (1%)

o Zarcos America (0.3%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Tetra Pak International S.A., GNS Packaging Solutions Inc., Aran Group Ltd., Smurfit WestRock, Ted Pack LLC, SIG Group AG, Amcor plc, CDF Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Liquid box Corporation, Astra Pouch North America LLC, Zarco’s America, Inc. Are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Trims Corporation, Qingdao Zhong bang Packaging Co., Ltd., Qingdao LAF Packaging Co., Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd., Hokan Holdings Ltd., DS Smith Plc, Liquid box Corporation, Scholle IPN (a part of SIG Group AG), CDF Corporation, opt pack Ltd., Aran Group Ltd., Fujimori Kogyo Co., Ltd. (now ZACROS Corporation), Amcor plc (Japan Division), SIG Group AG. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Smurfit WestRock, Amcor plc, DS Smith Plc, Liquid box Corporation, Scholle IPN (a part of SIG Group AG), SIG Group AG, Arlington Packaging (Rental) Limited, Asola Plastic’s Española’s S.A., Quad pack Industries S.A., Giglio S.p.A., Polsinelli Eno logia Srl. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Kappa Rus LLC, Q-PAQ Packaging Solutions, SIG Combi bloc Romania S.R.L., Model Group Czech Republic as, Mondi Bupa s.r.o, Syndeton Technology GmbH. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Liquibox Corporation, Amcor plc, Scholle IPN (a part of SIG Group AG), CDF Corporation, Optopack Ltd are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Recycle-ready Bag-in-Box for water is reducing environmental impact.

• Example: SIG Terra RecShield (July 2024) allows the packaging is fully recyclable and supports sustainable packaging initiatives.

• This innovation reflects a shift toward environmentally responsible packaging without compromising performance.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching innovative maintenance solutions and smart diagnostic tools

• Enhancing strategic investments in predictive maintenance technologies

• Focusing on workforce skill development and digital transformation

• Leveraging cloud-based asset management and IoT platforms

