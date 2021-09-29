CloudFronts - Microsoft Dynamics 365 Gold Partner CloudFronts Microsoft partnership CloudFronts' Gold competencies

CloudFronts rejigs & enhances Customer Management Strategy for Texas-based Microsoft Gold Partner with Dynamics CRM

HOUSTON, TEXAS , UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudFronts Technologies, Mumbai headquartered Microsoft Gold Partner, announced that it has partnered with one of the most reputed and 6 times Microsoft Gold partner in Texas, Invoke for remodifying and enhancing their customer management capabilities.

CloudFronts has been known to have a reputation as a true Microsoft technology company owing to their years of experience in driving real impactful results with Dynamics CRM and ERP expertise for the 100+ Service management firms across the U.S and Europe. Invoke has multiple global customers and it is looking to stay updated and on top of its customer service in terms of entire billing and invoicing capabilities, which currently they are not able to handle up to the mark.

On this occasion, Sairaj Kalekar, Head of Marketing, says “We are glad to have partnered with Invoke to restructure and enhance their customer information management capabilities. Invoke’s top priority is their customer service, and this resonates well with our motto and in line with this, we are able to better cater to their requirements with Dynamics 365 CRM enhancements and customizations. Our similar customer success stories over the years have enabled us to develop deep CRM capabitilities to elevate professional services firms. ”

CloudFronts and Invoke both jointly believe that the better a business can manage the relationships it has with its customers, the more successful it will become. Therefore, agile, and flexible Microsoft technology platforms like Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement that specifically address the problems of dealing with customers on a day-to-day basis are growing in popularity. Considering this, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is not just the application of technology but is a strategy to learn more about customers' needs and behaviors to develop stronger relationships with them. As such it is more of a business philosophy than a technical solution to assist in dealing with customers effectively and efficiently.

Technically, CloudFronts’ Microsoft Dynamics CRM team has been assisting this U.S based Microsoft Gold partner to establish Sales to Billing for their D365 PSA (now Project Operations) implementation. They continue to evolve Invoke’s Dynamics 365 CRM to optimize their processes and provide reports with deep insights on their projects and billing. They enabled customizations built on top of OOB PSA to do the following Allocation reports, Billing Reports, AR Report in Power BI, Project, and Time Entry customization to suit Invoke’s operations, Pay Run and Commission customization, Commission reports, 2-way Invoice Integration to QuickBooks, Customer integration to QuickBooks, Automation at different places to expedite the Sales to Billing process and notification at critical junctures, Canvas App for Sales process for initial Scoping.

About Invoke

Invoke is one of the most reputed and renowned Microsoft Gold partner companies based in Texas, U.S. As a 9x partner, Invoke specializes in providing solutions for critical business needs through modern technologies encompassing systems management, security, data insights, and mobility. Their mission is to deliver long-term business value by positioning themselves as trusted advisors through results-driven strategic planning and alignment with your business goals. Please explore https://www.invokellc.com/

About CloudFronts Technologies

CloudFronts is a 100% Dynamics 365 focused Microsoft Gold Partner helping Businesses around the world to Solve their Complex Business Challenges with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. Our head office and robust delivery center are based out of Mumbai, India along with branch offices in Singapore & U.S.

Since its inception in 2012, CloudFronts has successfully served over 500+ small and medium-sized clients all over the world such as North America, Europe, Australia, MENA, Maldives & India with diverse experiences in the sectors ranging from Professional services, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail, Logistics/SCM, and non-profits. Please feel free to connect with Dynamics 365 Solution Architect Anil Shah at ashah@cloudfronts.com or fill out the form here.

Media Contact: info@cloudfronts.com

