Vegetable Seed Market Research Report 2028 -Market Size and Forecast

The Global "Vegetable Seed Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 6.8% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Market Overview:
Seeds are the primary class of agricultural inputs in that it majorly decides the overall first-class and amount of farm produce. Seeds when sowed in right growing media are germinated to form flowers. The want for improving yield and pleasantness of produce caused the call for the seed manufacturing enterprise. Vegetable seed production evolved as a first-rate sector in the agricultural inputs market with massive scale commercial enterprise operations across the globe. The production and sales of vegetable seeds have been swiftly growing with increasing vegetable farming acreage and consciousness in the direction of hybrid seeds. Farming communities are moving from self-farm procurement to hybrid seeds as a result of developing awareness
Market Dynamics:
Development of hybrid vegetable seeds
The developing demand for vegetables coupled with the increasing populace and moving dietary preferences in the direction of fresh farm-grown products is the number one factor for the using the increase of vegetable seeds marketplace globally. The growing focus regarding the consumption of veggies, to meet various dietary and dietary wishes, has brought about a rise in the call for greens.
Vegetable farming has been continuously growing in phrases of acreage and yield. Penetration of blanketed agriculture practices together with greenhouse, hydroponics, and aquaponics led to the growth of the vegetable seeds market. Vegetables are the most important meals category grown in those structures. Furthermore, indoor farming/urban farming is another key driver for the marketplace, increasing income around the 12 months. The improvement of hybrid seeds expanded the boom venues for the vegetable seeds market. According to ICRA, the key to improve the adoption of hybrid seeds lies in making sure the availability of the best seeds, bridging the awareness gap in farmers concerning higher techniques, and growing supportive infrastructure. Vegetable seeds market growth is meant to be driven by multiplied use of hybrid seeds. The number of hectares beneath biotech crop manufacturing accelerated from 179.7 million in 2015, to about 185.1 million in 2016 as according to ICRA. Among all of the vegetable seeds, cabbage (100%) and tomato (99.3%) account for the highest seed replacement charge. Globally investments in research and development are growing to increase hybrid seeds.
Genetically modified (GM) seeds have been the primary factor of warfare amongst seed growers, farmers, purchasers, and governments. The health and environmental impact of GM seeds led to their partial or whole ban in numerous nations, in particular in Europe
Market Segmentation:
By Form
• Organic
• Conventional
By Trait
• GM
• Non-GM
By Crop
• Brassica
• Cucurbit
• Leafy Vegetables
• Root Vegetables
• Solanaceae
• Others
Geographical Penetration:
China and India led the Asia Pacific as the largest vegetable seed consumer
By geography, Asia Pacific is dominating the global vegetable seeds market, accounting for over 38% in the global sales revenue in 2019. China and India are leading in the production of vegetables globally with the U.S. and Turkey following far behind in terms of volume production.
The Asia Pacific market for Vegetable Seeds was valued at USD XXX million in 2019 and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period to reach a market value of USD XXXX million by 2027. China, India, and Japan are the key markets with high demand for seeds in terms of consumption (volume) in this region. The high demand for food in these regions has surged advances in seed technology to provide high-quality seeds with increased productivity. Food security is a cause for concern, which drives the need for hybrid seeds with modified characteristics. However, a number of regulations are imposed on the cultivation of GM crops because these crops require extensive water resources and might cause health and environmental hazards. The lack of awareness of the benefits of the latest crop production technologies in many countries of this region can also have a negative impact on the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
The global vegetable seed market is highly competitive and is fragmented with the presence of multiple players all over the world. East-West Seed International Co. Ltd., Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Bayer, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V., Groupe Limagrain, Enza Zaden B.V., Bejo Zaden B.V., Takii Seeds, and Sakata Seed Corporation are considered as the top players in the market. The leading players in the market are focusing on launching new products, giving satisfactory services, and improving customer-company relations to strengthen their presence in the market.
