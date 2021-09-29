Nematicides Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence
The Global Nematicides Market is predicted to reach a high CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
Nematicides refer to the pesticides available for controlling nematode populace and infestation, as well as the formulations and application techniques used by growers, to maximize nematode control and notably boom crop yields. Decrease infertile and arable land has inversely led to a growth in excessive-yielding crop calls to satisfy global food requirements. This aspect has drastically boosted nematicide's demand, with a purpose to boom crop protection and improve the high-quality yield from constrained crops. In addition, governmental aid encouraging the improvement of bio-nematicides as an alternative to standard artificial pesticides has additionally fostered the worldwide nematicides market boom.
Market Dynamics
Growing demand for food
The swiftly increasing population is urging growers to utilize pesticides along with nematicides to enhance yield amount as well as pleasant. Moreover, the strong emphasis from governments and other stakeholders on the natural and sustainable mode of farming has expanded the usage of bio-primarily based nematicides among farmers. The lowering of agriculture manufacturing due to nematode damage is anticipated to be a good issue for market increase. For example, consistent with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), on a global basis, annual crop losses because of nematode infestation were predicted to be approximately 12.Three%, amounting to approximately USD 77 million. Moreover, the rising investment through prominent marketplace players in the studies and improvement of progressive products is expected to positively impact the marketplace boom. For instance, in September 2019, FMC Corporation added its new product, Presence. The business enterprise claims that this is the first microbiological nematicide inside the Brazilian market approved to be used on seeds.
However, excessive environmental chance allied with the usage of artificial pesticides is predicted to hamper the market increase. The use of artificial insecticides has recorded enormous and huge-scale damage to the environment. Thus, there has been a strong call of movement concerning the improvisation in traditional agricultural solutions and barriers to the usage of artificial pesticides. Moreover, attention to biologicals, such as bio nematicides among farmers, is very low. Farmers aren't aware of the approach of use and the price-powerful benefits of these crop protection merchandise. In developing nations, they're now not privy to integrated pest management (IPM) answers.
Market Segmentation
By Type
Fumigants
Organophosphates
Carbamates
Bio-based Nematicides
Others
By Crop Type
Field Crops
Fruits and Nuts
Vegetables
Others
By Form
Granular
Liquid
Others
By Mode of Application
Fumigation
Soil Dressing
Drenching
Seed Treatment
Others
Geographical Penetration
North America is expected to dominate the global nematicides market
By geography, North America is expected to dominate the global nematicides market in the year 2020, growing with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. The United States held the highest market revenue share of XX% in the year 2020. Owing to the presence of various nematode species attacking a wide range of economically important crops, as well as awareness of farmers regarding the application of chemical nematicides, the country has garnered the highest share in the North American nematicides market. Fluensulfone, which is a recently developed active ingredient, has reportedly resulted in the decrease of potato cyst nematode infection by 43% and increased potato yield by 62% in the United States, as revealed by a study conducted in 2019. Moreover, the presence of prominent players such as Bayer Crop Science AG, Marrone Bio Innovations, and The Dow Chemical Company in the US is likely to boost the market in the region.
Competitive Landscape
The global nematicides market is consolidated with key players accounting for the majority share of XX%. American Vanguard Corporation, Bayer AG, Syngenta International AG, Corteva, Inc., and UPL Limited are the major players in the market. Major players are expanding their presence by making their nematicide products registered by respective regulatory authorities. Mergers & acquisitions and new product development are some of the crucial strategies adopted by key players. For instance, in August 2018, BASF SE acquired a wide range of businesses and assets from Bayer CropScience (Germany). This acquisition would complement crop protection, biotech, and digital farming activities. This acquisition also allowed the company to enter the non-selective herbicide and nematicide seed treatment markets. In May 2020, Gropro Corporation launched new nematode control, that is, Vigilance Nematicide. In March 2019, Syngenta announced a new beneficial spot treatment rate for Divanema Nematicide. In April 2019, IHARA launched seed treatment product CERTEZA N for the control of nematodes in Brazil.
