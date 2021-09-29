Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,128 in the last 365 days.

Broadband Development Grant Program Rules Final

New rules for Chapters 1 and 2 of the Broadband Development Grant Program have been promulgated and can be found on the Secretary of State's Administrative Rules page at rules.wyo.gov under "Current Rules" and the Business Council (085) tab. Click on Broadband Development Grant Program (0015) to see the final rules for both chapters.

 

These rules were adopted in response to legislation enacted during the 2021 legislative session and were adopted by unanimous action of the Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors at its July 12, 2021, public meeting.

 

Additional details about the Broadband Development Grant program are available on the Wyoming Business Council's website at wyomingbusiness.org/broadband.

 

For more information or questions, contact Wyoming Broadband Manager Ryan Kudera at ryan.kudera@wyo.gov.

Agribusiness , In-State Companies , Community , Relocation , Business

You just read:

Broadband Development Grant Program Rules Final

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.