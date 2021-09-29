Broadband Development Grant Program Rules Final

New rules for Chapters 1 and 2 of the Broadband Development Grant Program have been promulgated and can be found on the Secretary of State's Administrative Rules page at rules.wyo.gov under "Current Rules" and the Business Council (085) tab. Click on Broadband Development Grant Program (0015) to see the final rules for both chapters.

These rules were adopted in response to legislation enacted during the 2021 legislative session and were adopted by unanimous action of the Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors at its July 12, 2021, public meeting.

Additional details about the Broadband Development Grant program are available on the Wyoming Business Council's website at wyomingbusiness.org/broadband.

For more information or questions, contact Wyoming Broadband Manager Ryan Kudera at ryan.kudera@wyo.gov.

Agribusiness , In-State Companies , Community , Relocation , Business