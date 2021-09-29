Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.28.21

Published: Sep 28, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 63 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) – Marine resources: Marine Managed Areas Improvement Act: restoration and monitoring activities.

AB 72 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) – Environmental protection: coastal adaptation projects: natural infrastructure: regulatory review and permitting: report.

AB 223 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Wildlife: dudleya: taking and possession.

AB 425 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) – Milk and other dairy products: Dairy Council of California Law: producer-handlers.

AB 471 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Bureau of Automotive Repair: administration: citations: safety inspections.

AB 484 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – Alarm company operators: advertisements.

AB 623 by the Committee on Agriculture – State-designated fairs: district agricultural associations: farmers’ markets: California Apple Commission.

AB 642 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Wildfires.

AB 830 by Assemblymember Heath Flora (R-Ripon) – Business: Department of Consumer Affairs: licensed professions and vocations.

AB 844 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Green Empowerment Zone for the Northern Waterfront area of the County of Contra Costa.

AB 888 by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) – Mobile slaughter operations: livestock.

AB 1048 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Alameda Health System Hospital Authority: labor negotiations.

AB 1183 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – California Desert Conservation Program.

AB 1362 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Secretary of Food and Agriculture: cooperative agreements: agricultural inspector services.

SB 63 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) – Fire prevention: vegetation management: public education: grants: defensible space: fire hazard severity zones.

SB 248 by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) – Sexually violent predators: open court proceedings.

SB 311 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Compassionate Access to Medical Cannabis Act or Ryan’s Law.

SB 319 by Senator Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore) – Land use: development fees: audit.

SB 453 by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) – California State University Agricultural Research Institute grant program: Agricultural Biosecurity Fund.

SB 456 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Fire prevention: wildfire and forest resilience: action plan: reports.

SB 564 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Hospitals: seismic compliance: O’Connor Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

SB 578 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Lanterman-Petris-Short Act: hearings.

SB 607 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Business and professions.

SB 655 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Insurers: diversity.

SB 780 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Local finance: public investment authorities.

SB 815 by the Committee on Agriculture – Meat processing establishment, custom livestock slaughterhouse, and poultry plants: licensing and inspectors.

SB 820 by the Committee on Governmental Organization – Horse racing: state-designated fairs: allocation of revenues: gross receipts for sales and use tax.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

AB 123 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – Paid family leave: weekly benefit amount. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1074 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – Employment: displaced workers. A veto message can be found here.

SB 788 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Workers’ compensation: risk factors. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov

###