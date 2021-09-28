Submit Release
Pacific Hospital Preservation and Development Authority Buildings RFQQ

Description The Dept. of Commerce is soliciting proposals from firms to conduct an assessment, during Phase 1, to determine the number, type, and cost of predevelopment activities needed for modernization and re-use of the Pacific Hospital Preservation & Development Authority Quarters Buildings 3 through 10, located in Seattle, Washington. Phase 2 will involve conducting and/or subcontracting some or all of the predevelopment activities identified in Phase 1, and managing a stakeholder engagement process.

Download RFQQ (Word doc)

RESPONSE DUE DATE: 27 October 2021, 5:00PM Pacific Time

