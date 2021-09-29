2021 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards: Annual Event on November 10th at Erin’s Pavilion
The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service to present Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards November 10th in Springfield in a live eventSPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service will present Illinoisians the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award during an in-person live event on November 10th from 12:30 - 2:30pm at Erin’s Pavilion in Springfield. The award recognizes volunteers that have made a difference in Illinois, and highlights the importance of volunteerism and community service. (Event is by invitation).
Over the last year, many have had to lean on the efforts and help of volunteers more than ever before, with hardships compounded by new and unforeseen challenges brought about by the pandemic. Executive Director N. Ayoka Samuels (referred to as Ayoka) states, “The individuals that have stepped up to help others deserve recognition and appreciation for dedicating their time, energy and resources, and we are thrilled to be able to do so in person this year. We are grateful to all who have helped others in their communities, and we hope these awards for volunteerism inspire others to give back when they can, as every effort makes a difference.”
The categories will have a winner selected in each of the Commission’s five service regions across the state (Northeast, Northwest, East Central, West Central and Southern Illinois) resulting in a total of 40 awards possible. The awards categories offered include Adult, Americorps Member, Business, Senior, AmeriCorps Seniors Member, Youth, and COVID-19 Medical Volunteer. Details on each of the categories can be found on the Serve Illinois website. A panel of judges of Governor-appointed Commissioners, former awardees and Illinois leaders will select the award recipients. Nominations are now closed.
Further details can be found on the Serve Illinois website, as well as information regarding Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards and the nomination process, which will take place in the fall.
The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bipartisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS). Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the State.
*Event is by invitation only. For press passes, please contact Jacob Jenkins, Volunteer Programs Coordinator, Jacob.jenkins2@illinois.gov
Additional Media Inquiries:
Jenny Shepherd
Paul Gregory Media
jenny@paulgregorymedia.com
312.919.4804
Jenny Shepherd
Paul Gregory Media
+1 3129194804
email us here