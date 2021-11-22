2021 Illinois Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards November 10th Event a Success
The individuals who stepped up to help others deserve recognition and appreciation for dedicating their time, energy and resources, and we are thrilled we were able to do so in person this year.
November 11th, Springfield, IL– The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service presented Illinoisians the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award during an in-person live event on November 10th from 12:30 - 2:30pm at Erin’s Pavilion in Springfield. The award recognizes volunteers that have made a difference in Illinois, and highlights the importance of volunteerism and community service. A full list of the winners, including category and service regions listed below.
Over the last year, many have had to lean on the efforts and help of volunteers more than ever before, with hardships compounded by new and unforeseen challenges brought about by the pandemic. Executive Director N. Ayoka Samuels (referred to as Ayoka) states, “The individuals that have stepped up to help others deserve recognition and appreciation for dedicating their time, energy and resources, and we are thrilled we were able to do so in person this year. We are grateful to all who have helped others in their communities, and we hope these awards for volunteerism inspire others to give back when they can, as every effort makes a difference.”
The categories had a winner selected in each of the Commission’s five service regions across the state (Northeast, Northwest, East Central, West Central and Southern Illinois) resulting in a total of 40 awards. The awards categories offered include Adult, Americorps Member, Business, Senior, AmeriCorps Seniors Member, Youth, and COVID-19 Medical Volunteer. Details on each of the categories can be found on the Serve Illinois website. A panel of judges of Governor-appointed Commissioners, former awardees and Illinois leaders selected the award recipients.
Further details, including a list of the winners, can be found on the Serve Illinois website, as well as information regarding Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards and the nomination process.
The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bipartisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS). Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the State.
Winners of the Governor's Service Award
Steve Koch
Adult
(Sangamon County)
Rita Kitchell
AmeriCorps Senior
(Brown County)
Barbara Casady/Shoe Carnival
Business
(Adams County)
Ed Rexroad
Senior
(Macon County)
David Farrell
Senior
(Sangamon County)
Mackenzie Bonham
Youth
(Champaign County)
Dirk Schlueter
Adult
(Winnebago County)
Kathleen Crisci
AmeriCorps Senior
(DeKalb County)
Willa Lucas
Senior
(Peoria County)
JaeJun Park
Youth
(McLean County)
Robert Bushey
Adult
(Kankakee County)
Nate Curtis
Adult
(Will County)
Lamarr Springs
Adult
(Cook County)
Marilyn Hermann
AmeriCorps Senior
(Cook County)
Jeanne Wagner Newton
AmeriCorps Senior
(McHenry County)
Eman Tadros
Medical/COVID-19
(Will County)
Carol Bauer
Senior
(DuPage County)
Dan Hostetler
Senior
(DuPage County)
Henry Xie
Youth
(DuPage County)
Maya Joshi
Youth
(Cook County)
Ravi & Rohan Mahajan
Youth
(DuPage County)
Avi Rubin
Youth/COVID-19
(Lake County)
Denise Arendell
Adult
(Madison County)
Steve Eddington
AmeriCorps
(St. Clair County)
Norma Buch
AmeriCorps Senior
(Randolph County)
Carol Dreith/Fairfield Memorial Hospital
Business
(Wayne County)
Kristi Ward
Medical/COVID-19
(St. Clair County)
Nancy Orrill
Senior
(Madison County)
