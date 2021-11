2021 Illinois Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards November 10th Event a Success

Serve Illinois

Announcing the full list of winners of the Illinois Governor’s Volunteer Service Award

SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONTACT: Jacob JenkinsVolunteer Programs CoordinatorJacob.jenkins2@illinois.gov2021 Governor’s Volunteer Service AwardsNovember 10th Event a SuccessNovember 11th, Springfield, IL– The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service presented Illinoisians the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award during an in-person live event on November 10th from 12:30 - 2:30pm at Erin’s Pavilion in Springfield. The award recognizes volunteers that have made a difference in Illinois, and highlights the importance of volunteerism and community service. A full list of the winners, including category and service regions listed below.Over the last year, many have had to lean on the efforts and help of volunteers more than ever before, with hardships compounded by new and unforeseen challenges brought about by the pandemic. Executive Director N. Ayoka Samuels (referred to as Ayoka) states, “The individuals that have stepped up to help others deserve recognition and appreciation for dedicating their time, energy and resources, and we are thrilled we were able to do so in person this year. We are grateful to all who have helped others in their communities, and we hope these awards for volunteerism inspire others to give back when they can, as every effort makes a difference.”The categories had a winner selected in each of the Commission’s five service regions across the state (Northeast, Northwest, East Central, West Central and Southern Illinois) resulting in a total of 40 awards. The awards categories offered include Adult, Americorps Member, Business, Senior, AmeriCorps Seniors Member, Youth, and COVID-19 Medical Volunteer. Details on each of the categories can be found on the Serve Illinois website. A panel of judges of Governor-appointed Commissioners, former awardees and Illinois leaders selected the award recipients.Further details, including a list of the winners, can be found on the Serve Illinois website, as well as information regarding Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards and the nomination process.The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bipartisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS). Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the State.Winners of the Governor's Service AwardSteve KochAdult(Sangamon County)Rita KitchellAmeriCorps Senior(Brown County)Barbara Casady/Shoe CarnivalBusiness(Adams County)Ed RexroadSenior(Macon County)David FarrellSenior(Sangamon County)Mackenzie BonhamYouth(Champaign County)Dirk SchlueterAdult(Winnebago County)Kathleen CrisciAmeriCorps Senior(DeKalb County)Willa LucasSenior(Peoria County)JaeJun ParkYouth(McLean County)Robert BusheyAdult(Kankakee County)Nate CurtisAdult(Will County)Lamarr SpringsAdult(Cook County)Marilyn HermannAmeriCorps Senior(Cook County)Jeanne Wagner NewtonAmeriCorps Senior(McHenry County)Eman TadrosMedical/COVID-19(Will County)Carol BauerSenior(DuPage County)Dan HostetlerSenior(DuPage County)Henry XieYouth(DuPage County)Maya JoshiYouth(Cook County)Ravi & Rohan MahajanYouth(DuPage County)Avi RubinYouth/COVID-19(Lake County)Denise ArendellAdult(Madison County)Steve EddingtonAmeriCorps(St. Clair County)Norma BuchAmeriCorps Senior(Randolph County)Carol Dreith/Fairfield Memorial HospitalBusiness(Wayne County)Kristi WardMedical/COVID-19(St. Clair County)Nancy OrrillSenior(Madison County)