SDDOT Earns Performance Excellence Network (PEN) Honor

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

Contact: Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) was recently honored by the Performance Excellence Network (PEN), the regional Baldrige-based program that serves South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota. The honor is based on the culmination of a rigorous evaluation of SDDOT management and performance systems. In the recently completed 2020 evaluation, PEN recognized SDDOT with the Achievement Award. Organizations recognized with the Achievement Award, the second highest recognition level, have demonstrated a commitment to implementation of quality management principles.

“Our work toward continuous improvement doesn’t stop with the honor of being recognized at the Achievement Award level,” says Joel Jundt, Transportation Secretary. “We are focused on the need to continually implement and evaluate systematic processes across our department. Because of the hard work and dedication of our nearly 1,000 SDDOT employees, we can achieve our mission to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system in the state of South Dakota.”

The PEN evaluation examines processes in leadership, strategic planning, customer-related procedures, workforce, and operations. PEN recognizes organizations that are systematically improving measurable results.

“Continuous improvement takes work; it takes a commitment of time, resources, and energy. It also requires focus, persistence, and practice,” says Brian Lassiter, President/CEO of the Performance Excellence Network. “The South Dakota Department of Transportation has demonstrated a strong commitment to continuous improvement and performance excellence, and is very deserving of Achievement Award honors.”

Through the extensive evaluation process, PEN helps organizations identify notable strengths and opportunities for improvement. PEN builds networks that provide resources and best practices to help organizations prioritize improvement opportunities, optimize resources, and improve outcomes.

