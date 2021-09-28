Submit Release
Court conferences set to help landlords, tenants mediate eviction cases

Solano County Superior Court officials have scheduled conferences, starting Friday, to help landlords and tenants settle eviction cases. With the Solano County Bar Association providing the court with trained judge pro tems to assist in the cases, the conferences will be scheduled each Friday at the Hall of Justice in Fairfield.

