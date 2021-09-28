Submit Release
Bridge approach repairs on M-53 between M-59 and 18 1/2 Mile Road require lane closures in Macomb County

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Macomb

COMMUNITY: Sterling Heights

ROADWAY: M-53

SOUTHBOUND M-53 LANE CLOSURE BEGINS: 10 a.m. Monday, Sep. 27, 2021

SOUTHBOUND M-53 LANE CLOSURE ENDS: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

NORTHBOUND M-53 LANE CLOSURE BEGINS: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021

NORTHBOUND M-53 LANE CLOSURE ENDS: 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: Bridge approaches are being rebuilt on M-53 between M-59 and 18 1/2 Mile Road.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide a smoother, safer driving surface at these bridge approaches.

