Bridge approach repairs on M-53 between M-59 and 18 1/2 Mile Road require lane closures in Macomb County
COUNTY: Macomb
COMMUNITY: Sterling Heights
ROADWAY: M-53
SOUTHBOUND M-53 LANE CLOSURE BEGINS: 10 a.m. Monday, Sep. 27, 2021
SOUTHBOUND M-53 LANE CLOSURE ENDS: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021
NORTHBOUND M-53 LANE CLOSURE BEGINS: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021
NORTHBOUND M-53 LANE CLOSURE ENDS: 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021
PROJECT DETAILS: Bridge approaches are being rebuilt on M-53 between M-59 and 18 1/2 Mile Road.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide a smoother, safer driving surface at these bridge approaches.