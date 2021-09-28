Vehicle Sought in a Leaving After Colliding Offense: 3300 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the 3300 block of New York Avenue, Northeast

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 2:35 am, the operator of a stand-on rental scooter was travelling eastbound in the 3300 block of block of New York Avenue, Northeast, when an unknown vehicle that was also travelling eastbound in the 3300 block of New York Avenue, Northeast, struck the operator of the scooter and then fled the scene. The operator of the scooter was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle, described as a dark in color SUV, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.