RE: TRAFFIC ALERT / Sutton
One lane is now passable.
From: Eldred, Erika via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, September 28, 2021 3:48 PM
Route 5A in the area of 2305 VT RT 5A in Sutton will be closed due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.