Homeless Service Provider Study

Description: the state is looking for interventions and recommendations to support homeless service providers who work in traumatizing environments to be better able manage and address workplace stress and trauma.

Customer Reference Number: RFP NO. 22-46122-01

Request for Proposal (PDF)

RESPONSE DUE DATE: 27 October 2021, 11:59PM Pacific Time

EXPECTED TIME PERIOD FOR CONTRACT: December 15, 2021 through June 30, 2023