Equinox's Redefined Website Provides Clear Solutions to Current Mental Health Crisis

The program and the people really are one of kind. I want any parent who felt the way we felt when we made that first phone call, to know that the hope that Equinox offers is real and life changing.”GLENDALE, CO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, after 12 years, Colorado’s premier intensive outpatient treatment program has launched their new website, www.EquinoxCounseling.com, inclusive of an updated brand identity. The website includes access to their blog, where you’ll find value-based information and articles, industry related news, as well as parenting tips. This launch is part of an extensive rebranding effort to accelerate company growth and renew alignment to the Equinox mission- "To Heal families and end human suffering as it relates to having a child experiencing complex mental health issues. We want youth and families to have better, more meaningful relationships.”
— Mother of a 13-yr. old
Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center is an intensive outpatient treatment program that has incorporated the best components of residential treatment, wilderness therapy, and holistic milieu services into its treatment model. Staffed by a multi-disciplinary team of clinicians, evaluators, and parent coaches, Equinox treats youth, young adults, and families experiencing complex psychiatric, emotional, and behavioral health issues. Additionally, Equinox specializes in transition and aftercare programming, and is passionate about delivering life changing, sustainable results to families seeking intensive mental health treatment. For over 12 years, Equinox has been serving clients both regionally and nationally.
“Our initial brand identity, including our logo and website, was created when the company launched in 2009. Since then, we have seen our business grow and change in many of the same ways as the youth, young adults, and families we serve. As organizations grow, they naturally evolve. As we reflect on our company’s journey, we recognize we are different from when we started. Simplifying and updating our brand creates more clarity of our purpose—providing a safe, healing, compassionate treatment experience while delivering results to youth, young adults and families,” says Equinox Founder and CEO, Mary Marcantonio. “Our new website is easier to navigate, ensuring visitors can get to needed information more quickly. We loved our initial brand, how far it has brought us, and what it represented. However, a brand is more than a physical mark. It’s an emotional mark—more specifically, an emotional experience, strengthened or weakened through every interaction our families and professional community members have had with us.”
Nathan Gabor, COO, and new Equinox Team member notes, “One of the reasons we decided to rebrand is to bring a new look that is simple, distinctive, and more contemporary. As we look forward to the future of Equinox, we want our brand to support our goals by being streamlined, efficient, and more instantly recognizable.” The new Equinox logo subtly captures the notion of interaction and connectedness, which are at the core of the company’s commitment to family level healing. By providing positive, sustainable change for youth, young adults, and their families, Equinox has created solutions to the ever-increasing mental health crisis in America.
About Equinox:
Family level healing is the foundation of Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center. Our unparalleled commitment to delivering clinically sophisticated programs has created a new step in the continuum of mental health care. We have taken the best components of residential treatment, wilderness therapy, and holistic milieu therapy services—providing youth, young adults, and families a safe, healing, compassionate treatment experience. Our multi-disciplinary team of clinicians, evaluators, and parent coaches help youth, young adults and families who are experiencing complex psychiatric, emotional, and behavioral health issues. These issues are often related to anxiety, depression, suicidality, OCD, and mood disorders in combination with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADD/ADHD, and Executive Function Disorder. We are passionate about bringing youth and young adults home from higher levels of care.
