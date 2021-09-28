Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. Announces Q3 Earnings & Financial Statements

Revenue Increased by 205% from Q2 2021

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. (“Emergence Global” or the “Company”) (CSE: EMRG) (OTCQB: ELOAF), an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands, is pleased to announce Q3 revenue of $685K USD for the period from May 1, 2021, to July 31, 2021. Revenue for the first three quarters of fiscal 2021 stands at $1.1 M USD. Net Income improved to a net loss of $78K USD compared to the previous period.

"Emergence Global and its associated brands continue to improve its sales channels and increase its revenue from $224 K USD in Q2 to $685K USD in Q3," said Joseph Byrne, Chair of the Board and President & Chief Executive Officer of Emergence Global Enterprises Inc.

"Emergence continues to execute its business plan and provide continued value for our customers, employees, and shareholders," Byrne noted. Emergence continues to integrate these new operations and recently completed the initial implementation of Oracle’s NetSuite ERP System to drive efficiency and growth.

The Company recently held its 2020 Annual General Meeting in Windsor, Ontario, and is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented by the Company were ratified by the shareholders, including the appointment of Directors and Audit Firm, along with the adoption of the 2021 Fixed Stock Option Plan.

About the Company

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence") is an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands. Following the acquisition of Nubreed Nutrition, Inc., Emergence has become a North American developer and distributor of branded sports and nutrition specialty supplements. The Company is currently considering several development projects.

