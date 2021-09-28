Sny Magill boat ramp closed until Oct. 9
The Sny Magill boat ramp on Pool 10 of the Mississippi River is closed until Oct. 9 to repair the concrete under the railroad underpass.
Alternate boat ramps are available in nearby Clayton or Marquette.
