26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Modified Court Operations effective October 1, 2021 through October 31, 2021

In the continued interest of the health and safety of the community and court personnel, we remain committed to balancing access to justice with the ongoing public health crisis that COVID-19 presents. Mecklenburg County Public Health has developed community public health indicators based on the case rate per 100,000 persons and percent positivity rate, which provide a general framework for decision-making and recommendations related to court operations. According to the latest COVID-19 data from Mecklenburg County Public Health, the positivity rate is 10.1 percent, and the 14-day average case rate is 623.8 per 100,000 residents, with an average of 473 new laboratory confirmed infections per day. These data metrics indicate substantial community spread in Mecklenburg County.

The key court officials for the 26th Judicial District, in consultation with Mecklenburg County Public Health, have issued new modifications to court operations, effective October 1, 2021 through October 31, 2021. The key court officials will reevaluate current operations and issue an updated court schedule on a monthly basis, taking into account local COVID-19 data, public health guidance, and workforce availability.

Court offices in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse remain open for business. However, unless you are required to appear in-person to conduct your business, attorneys and the public should utilize email and telephone to communicate with courthouse staff.

Please see the attached quick reference chart for full details regarding the modifications to court operations.