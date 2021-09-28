Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,136 in the last 365 days.

26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Modified Court Operations effective October 1, 2021 through October 31, 2021

In the continued interest of the health and safety of the community and court personnel, we remain committed to balancing access to justice with the ongoing public health crisis that COVID-19 presents. Mecklenburg County Public Health has developed community public health indicators based on the case rate per 100,000 persons and percent positivity rate, which provide a general framework for decision-making and recommendations related to court operations. According to the latest COVID-19 data from Mecklenburg County Public Health, the positivity rate is 10.1 percent, and the 14-day average case rate is 623.8 per 100,000 residents, with an average of 473 new laboratory confirmed infections per day. These data metrics indicate substantial community spread in Mecklenburg County.

The key court officials for the 26th Judicial District, in consultation with Mecklenburg County Public Health, have issued new modifications to court operations, effective October 1, 2021 through October 31, 2021. The key court officials will reevaluate current operations and issue an updated court schedule on a monthly basis, taking into account local COVID-19 data, public health guidance, and workforce availability.

Court offices in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse remain open for business. However, unless you are required to appear in-person to conduct your business, attorneys and the public should utilize email and telephone to communicate with courthouse staff.

Please see the attached quick reference chart for full details regarding the modifications to court operations.

  • Small Claims and Weddings
  • Incompetency, Guardianship and Foreclosure Matters
  • District Court
  • Superior Court
  • Jury Duty

You just read:

26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Modified Court Operations effective October 1, 2021 through October 31, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.