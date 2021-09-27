2021-09-27 13:57:44.617 Two $30,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Prizes Won in Florissant

Submit Release
Two $30,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Prizes Won in Florissant

Two separate tickets – both purchased in Florissant – matched all five numbers drawn in the Missouri Lottery’s Show Me Cash drawing on Sept. 5. The jackpot that evening was $60,000, so the prize will be split evenly between the two players, with each receiving $30,000.

The winning numbers on Sept. 5 were 8, 16, 21, 30 and 35.

The first winning ticket was purchased at Halls Ferry Fuel & Food, 12815 New Halls Ferry Road in Florissant, and the prize was claimed at the Lottery’s St. Louis office on Sept. 10. The second ticket was purchased at Dierbergs-Florissant, 222 N. Highway 67, and that prize has yet to be claimed.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. 

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

