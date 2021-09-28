QualiTech Environmental, Inc. at Clean Gulf Conference
Oil spill response and prevention industry leader to exhibit and demo industry-leading equipment, products & services at 2021 Clean Gulf Conference & Exhibition
QualiTech Environmental is excited to return to San Antonio for Clean Gulf as our first in-person Clean Gulf show since 2019 after the global health crisis and cancellation of the 2020 event.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QualiTech Environmental, Inc., the worldwide industry leader in providing equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention (OSRP), is pleased to exhibit environmentally conscious solutions alongside a variety of its strategic partners at the Clean Gulf Conference from Nov. 16-18 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.
To mark the company’s 30th year of attendance, QualiTech Environmental, Inc. will host its leadership team along with key industry partners, including AllMaritim, FASTANK®, Foilex Engineering and Green Boom at booth 326.
QualiTech Environmental, Inc. provides consulting, training, equipment and support to combat and remediate oil spills. The organization partners with a number of the leading equipment and service providers to deliver top-in-class, end-to-end solutions to the response industry.
“QualiTech Environmental is excited to return to San Antonio for Clean Gulf as our first in-person Clean Gulf show since 2019 after the global health crisis and cancellation of the 2020 event,” said QualiTech Environmental Operations Manager Josh Clifford. “To honor our 30 years of participation, we are thrilled for our global partners to join us as a way to expand beyond the Gulf of Mexico and showcase new international innovation.”
AllMaritim is the world's leading oil spill response equipment supplier with offerings that include a wide range of high-quality oil containment booms and oil recovery systems. AllMaritim is also the market leader within single vessel high speed systems with its NOFI Current Buster® technology and the new Integrated Pumping System (IPS).
FOILEX Engineering is a Swedish company established in 1991 that designs and manufactures oil skimmers and the Twin Disc Screw (TDS) pumps for the international oil and offshore market.
FASTANK® is a patented liquid storage container for several sectors, including oil and chemical spill clean-up, aid agency, firefighting, military and animal rescue.
Green Boom provides USDA biopreferred environmentally friendly absorbents including booms, socks, pillows, spill kits and loose absorbents.
For more information about QualiTech Environmental, Inc., please visit www.qualitechco.com/env/.
For more information about the partners joining QualiTech Environmental, Inc., please visit www.allmaritim.com, www.fastank.com, www.foilex.com and www.greenboom.com.
