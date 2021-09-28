Unbridled Capital Sells 7 KFCs in Indiana
It warms my heart for Unbridled to work for franchisees and their second-generation children in the sale of their businesses.”GULF BREEZE, FLORIDA, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unbridled Capital recently provided sell-side advisory services to Eric Carlisle in the sale of 7 KFCs in Indiana. The restaurants were sold to existing KFC franchisee KBP Foods, led by Mike Kulp and Barry Dubin.
“The decision to sell our family KFCs was not an easy one as second-generation owners. We’ve been watching Rick and the entire Unbridled team for years. Their reputation as deal makers in the KFC system is impeccable, so it was easy to formally engage them when our time came to sell. Tony and Rick made for a great team in the sale of our business. They helped us secure a great price and were always accessible and eager to tackle any issues that arose throughout the process. As far as we are concerned, Unbridled is the clear M&A advisor of choice. Any peer considering a sale should reach out to Rick and team to begin the process sooner rather than later – they won’t regret it,” said Eric Carlisle.
“As an entrepreneur, I understand the emotional and financial ups and downs of running a business. Especially over many years, a franchise business becomes very, very precious to the owners – almost like a spouse or child. This is why it warms my heart for Unbridled to work for franchisees and their second-generation children in the sale of their businesses. The Carlisle family has been one of KFC’s long-standing franchisees, and we will miss them. We are thankful to Eric and his entire family for their patient support of our process. This process is tried and true, and it produces successful results. We congratulate both parties on completing this transaction and wish the very best for both the Carlisle family and KBP Foods going forward,” said Rick Ormsby, Managing Director.
Unbridled continues to see a record-setting franchise M&A market unfolding in 2021. We are currently engaged in 25 sell-side assignments and continue to maintain a fantastic closing percentage of over 90%.
