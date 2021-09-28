Unbridled Capital Sells 7 KFCs in Indiana

It warms my heart for Unbridled to work for franchisees and their second-generation children in the sale of their businesses.”
— Rick Ormsby, Managing Director
GULF BREEZE, FLORIDA, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unbridled Capital recently provided sell-side advisory services to Eric Carlisle in the sale of 7 KFCs in Indiana. The restaurants were sold to existing KFC franchisee KBP Foods, led by Mike Kulp and Barry Dubin.

“The decision to sell our family KFCs was not an easy one as second-generation owners. We’ve been watching Rick and the entire Unbridled team for years. Their reputation as deal makers in the KFC system is impeccable, so it was easy to formally engage them when our time came to sell. Tony and Rick made for a great team in the sale of our business. They helped us secure a great price and were always accessible and eager to tackle any issues that arose throughout the process. As far as we are concerned, Unbridled is the clear M&A advisor of choice. Any peer considering a sale should reach out to Rick and team to begin the process sooner rather than later – they won’t regret it,” said Eric Carlisle.

“As an entrepreneur, I understand the emotional and financial ups and downs of running a business. Especially over many years, a franchise business becomes very, very precious to the owners – almost like a spouse or child. This is why it warms my heart for Unbridled to work for franchisees and their second-generation children in the sale of their businesses. The Carlisle family has been one of KFC’s long-standing franchisees, and we will miss them. We are thankful to Eric and his entire family for their patient support of our process. This process is tried and true, and it produces successful results. We congratulate both parties on completing this transaction and wish the very best for both the Carlisle family and KBP Foods going forward,” said Rick Ormsby, Managing Director.

Unbridled continues to see a record-setting franchise M&A market unfolding in 2021. We are currently engaged in 25 sell-side assignments and continue to maintain a fantastic closing percentage of over 90%.

Kiley Bunce
Unbridled Capital
kiley@unbridledcapital.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Unbridled Capital Sells 7 KFCs in Indiana

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kiley Bunce
Unbridled Capital kiley@unbridledcapital.com
Company/Organization
Unbridled Capital
1333 College Pkwy #1034
Gulf Breeze, Florida, 32563
United States
+1 5022526422
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Unbridled Capital Sells 7 KFCs in Indiana
Unbridled Capital Sells 12 Popeye's Restaurants in Louisiana
Unbridled Capital Sells 11 Dunkin' Restaurants in NC
View All Stories From This Author