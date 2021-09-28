PennDOT to Conduct Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project Virtual Public Meeting Sept. 30 – Oct. 7

09/28/2021

Uniontown, Pa. - Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 12-0 and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), in partnership with Westmoreland County, will conduct a virtual public meeting to share information and collect feedback on State Route (SR) 981, Section V20 (Norvelt to Bingham Road) that is advancing to Preliminary Design.

SR 981, Section V20 extends about 3.5 miles from north of the Norvelt intersection, in Mount Pleasant Township, along SR 2023 to Bingham Road, just south of the intersection of SR 2023/SR 130 in Unity Township. Section V20 is part of the 11-mile Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project (LVTIP) intended to improve safety, access, and mobility along the Route 981 corridor between Route 819 and the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

The Virtual Public Meeting will be available online from 6 p.m. Thursday, September 30 until 6 p.m. Thursday, October 7 at www.laurelvalleyproject.com. Website visitors will be able to add or update their information to the project contact list, view digital display information, learn about the Preliminary Design phase of project development, and share feedback on interests and concerns related to the roadway and environmentally sensitive features in the project area. Persons unable to access the Virtual Public Meeting online may obtain an informational handout and comment form between September 30 and October 7 at the following informational outpost locations: Mount Pleasant Township Building 208 Poker Road Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adams Memorial Library 1112 Ligonier Street Latrobe, PA 15650 Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Unity Township Building 154 Beatty County Road Latrobe, PA 15650 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Westmoreland County Dept. of Planning and Development 40 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Fifth Floor, Ste 520 Greensburg, PA 15601 Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Arnold Palmer Regional Airport Concierge Desk 148 Aviation Lane Latrobe, PA 15650 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Should you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact Dana Lohrer, of McCormick Taylor, at 412-923-3994 or lvt@mccormicktaylor.com to coordinate arrangements.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, feedback and questions should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager Troy Pritts, P.E., at tpritts@pa.gov or 724-415-2401 . Media inquiries should be directed to Jay Ofsanik, Acting Press Officer at jofsanik@pa.gov or 724-439-7135 .

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 . Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pittsburghpenndot.

Media Contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135 ###