I-79 Lane Restrictions Wednesday, Thursday Nights in Collier Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Interstate 79 in Collier Township, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 29-30 weather permitting.

Two lanes of I-79 will close to traffic from 8 p.m. to midnight each night to allow repair work on the bridge that carries ramp traffic at the Heidelberg/Collier (Exit 55) interchange. Crews will begin in the southbound direction.  Both directions of I-79 will not be restricted simultaneously.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

