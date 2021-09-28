Submit Release
Northbound Route 28 Daylight Lane Restriction Starts Wednesday in Aspinwall Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a single-lane restriction on northbound Route 28 in Aspinwall Borough, Allegheny County, will start Wednesday, September 29 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on northbound Route 28 between the Highland Park Bridge interchange and Delafield Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday, October 8 as crews conduct concrete deck placement work.

Please allow extra time and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

