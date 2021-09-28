Northbound Route 28 Daylight Lane Restriction Starts Wednesday in Aspinwall Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a single-lane restriction on northbound Route 28 in Aspinwall Borough, Allegheny County, will start Wednesday, September 29 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on northbound Route 28 between the Highland Park Bridge interchange and Delafield Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday, October 8 as crews conduct concrete deck placement work.

Please allow extra time and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

