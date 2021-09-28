EGLE awards $412,000 in Michigan Clean Energy Asset Roadmap Program grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 24, 2021 EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced today $412,000 in Michigan Clean Energy Asset Roadmap Program grants to two recipients in Michigan.

Awarded by EGLE Energy Services, the grants are designed to provide financial assistance to groups engaged in asset mapping to identify opportunities for wind, solar, geothermal, and other clean energy technologies and accelerate their implementation and growth.

Two recipients received grants:

Lawrence Technological University - Centrepolis Accelerator received $299,965.46 to develop a renewable energy asset roadmap and a geothermal asset roadmap.

University of Michigan - Economic Growth Institute received $111,950.26 to develop a clean energy technology development roadmap.

These industry roadmaps will provide strategic guidance for economic development efforts to accelerate innovation and commercial activity, and will help set priorities, allocate resources, align stakeholders, and focus efforts statewide.

Michigan's current catalog of renewable and clean technology development resources in the state are outdated, and EGLE's Energy Services Unit is updating its maps to understand and grow the renewable energy and clean technology sectors in Michigan.

Growing Michigan's renewable and clean energy industries represents a multibillion-dollar economic opportunity with significant additional benefits, such as being environmentally clean, energy-efficient, and providing a cost-effective approach that is essential to meeting the state's greenhouse gas emission reductions obligation, as part of joining the United State Climate Alliance in 2019.

For more information, go to: Michigan.gov/climateandenergy/CEARP.

