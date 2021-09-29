Aldevron Now Offering pALD-HELP Plasmid for Viral Vector Production

The addition of this widely used plasmid expands Aldevron’s suite of ready-to-use and royalty-free constructs in support of making AAV via triple transfection.

Expanding Portfolio of AAV Inventory Products Provides Additional Option of Common Ad Helper Variant

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aldevron announced today it is now offering pALD-HELP to support AAV viral vector manufacturing. This additional Ad helper plasmid is immediately available in Research Grade, with the GMP-Source® product expected to become available in Q4 2021. The plasmid is royalty-free for all applications in support of pre-clinical activities through clinical development and commercial production.

“Aldevron continuously seeks opportunities to better serve our clients and the field of advanced therapies through our high-quality products and services, enabling breakthrough science to become transformational medicines,” said Michelle Berg, President, GMP Nucleic Acids with Aldevron. “We are excited to offer pALD-HELP, given its extensive track record in clinical research. Providing this in a readily available option allows for more streamlined access at a variety of quality levels and without royalty fees through commercial production. Aldevron’s broadening portfolio of standardized products provides a clearer path to better facilitate these potential therapies to reach patients sooner.”

Aldevron has more than 23 years of experience manufacturing high-quality custom products that are used by companies around the world, along with a catalog of products that provide a consistent, reliable option to help clients meet deadlines. In addition to the AAV construct suite, Aldevron’s inventory product lines also include lentivirus plasmids, IVT enzymes, and a variety of CRISPR nucleases.

About Aldevron

Aldevron is a premier manufacturing partner in the global genetic medicine field. Founded in 1998 by Michael Chambers and John Ballantyne, the company provides critical nucleic acids and proteins used to make gene and cell therapies, DNA and RNA vaccines, and gene editing technologies. Aldevron’s 700+ employees support thousands of scientists who are developing revolutionary treatments for millions of people. For more information, visit aldevron.com.