Aldevron Names Matt Johnson Vice President of Information Technologies

Matt Johnson, Vice President of Information Technologies

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aldevron, a global leader in the manufacture of plasmid DNA, mRNA and proteins, announced the appointment of Matt Johnson as Vice President of Information Technologies (IT). In this newly-created executive role, Johnson will lead the IT team to ensure successful implementation and operation of key technology strategies.

“Matt is a significant addition to the Aldevron team,” said Kevin Ballinger, CEO. “He has an impressive global background in the life sciences industry, leading both large and small companies through rapid growth and organizational transformation. He joins us at a pivotal time and we look forward to working with him as we advance our growth intiatives.”

Johnson, a seasoned IT professional, spent nearly 16 years at Abbott Laboratories, a $31 billion medical device and healthcare company in Chicago. Most recently, he served as Assistant VP, IT and Site Operations, for Assertio Therapeutics, a Chicago-based commercial pharmaceutical company where he designed and implemented system improvements and successfully delivered organizational change.

“Joining the Aldevron team is very exciting,” said Johnson. “The company is undergoing a period of tremendous growth. I believe that my global perspective and experience leading both strategic and tactical IT initiatives will help guide a great team of people as we transform technology platforms that will best support our clients, and the patients they serve.”

Johnson earned his BA with specializations in Finance and International Business, from Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He also holds a professional certification as Project Management Professional, earned from the Project Management Institute.

About Aldevron

Aldevron is a privately held company founded in 1998, serving the biotechnology industry with custom production of nucleic acids and proteins. Thousands of clients use Aldevron-produced plasmids, RNA and gene editing enzymes for projects ranging from discovery research to clinical trials to commercial applications. These products are critical raw materials for vaccine development, gene and cell therapy, immunotherapy, agricultural biotech, veterinary medicines, molecular diagnostics and more. Aldevron is known for inventing the GMP-Source® quality system, and for specializing in GMP manufacturing, operating the world’s largest facility at its Company headquarters in Fargo, North Dakota. The company’s protein development and manufacturing operations are located in Madison, Wisconsin. To learn more, visit www.aldevron.com.