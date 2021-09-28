More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Marietta

(Marietta, GA) - On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Marietta Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting.

The early investigation indicates that at 6:53 a.m., there was a carjacking near 1438 Peachtree Street in Atlanta. A man, later identified as Trent Andrew Emory, age 29, of Canton, GA, had just attempted to carjack someone else. Emory was armed with a bow and arrow. At approximately 7:45 a.m., a Cobb County Police Officer responded to a vehicle crash involving Emory at South Marietta Parkway and Atlanta Street in Marietta, Georgia. The vehicle crashed into a bridge support for a CSX rail line that passes over South Marietta Parkway. Emory got out of the passenger’s side of the vehicle with the bow and arrow and pointed it at the Cobb County officer. A Marietta Police Department officer had arrived on scene to back up the Cobb County Police officer. One of the officers fired at least one round, hitting Emory.

Emory was treated at the scene and transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta. He is reportedly in stable condition.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting and a separate investigation regarding the aggravated assault incident involving Emory. Once complete, the casefile will be given to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.