More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in LaGrange

Update: The man involved in this OIS is identified as Ronald McCormick, age 39, of LaGrange.

LaGrange, GA (September 28, 2021) – On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at approximately 5:55 a.m., the GBI was requested by the LaGrange Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5:18 a.m., a City of LaGrange employee made a 911 call reporting a suspicious man walking and carrying a machete near Karvelas Pizza restaurant. An officer responded and contacted the man who identified himself. The man continued walking and the officer radioed dispatch to run a query on the man. The officer was advised by dispatch that the man was wanted on three superior court bench warrants.

The officer followed the man in his patrol car near Hill Street and as the officer approached the man again, he began to run in the direction of Greenville Street. The officer then called for backup assistance from other officers. Another officer arrived on Greenville Street and saw the man holding the machete. The officer then confronted the man who refused to drop the machete. The officer deployed his taser at the man but the taser was ineffective. The officer then fired his handgun, striking the man multiple times. The man was given medical treatment at the scene and transported to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, GA. There were no officers injured during this incident.

The identity of the man is pending notification of next of kin.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI Columbus Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.