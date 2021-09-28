DEM Now Accepting Credit Card Payments for State Lot G Placards for Long-term Parking at Galilee

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that it has partnered with RI.gov to bring point-of sale payments to the 2022 placards for State Parking Lot G, the long-term parking lot at the Port of Galilee.

Placards for Rhode Island residents are $150, non-resident placards are $250, and placards for resident seniors over 65 are $75. Placards are available for purchase by mail-in or in person at the Division of Coastal Resources, 301 Great Island Road, Narragansett, RI 02882. Download the application here. DEM accepts cash, money order, check (payable to the State of Rhode Island), and, for the first time, a credit card for purchases. Credit card purchases include a transaction fee of $1 plus 2% ($154 for in-state, $256 for out-of-state, $77.50 for residents 65 and older). The transaction fee is paid to Rhode Island Interactive, a third-party IT provider, to deliver this and other services, and is not revenue for the State of Rhode Island.

All vehicles parked in State Lot G must always have a valid seasonal parking placard or a current daily parking ticket clearly visible.

"DEM's Division of Coastal Resources is happy to provide our customers with credit card payment options to enhance convenience and safety," said State Ports Manager Dan Costa. "'Do you accept card payments?' was the most frequently asked question at Coastal but now we can offer a service that most customers expect."

