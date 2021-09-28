HR Collaborative announces partnership with Kim LaMontagne on workplace mental health program

Kim LaMontagne, MBA

Partnership brings several free mental health resources to leaders in the workplace.

Leaders don’t need to worry about learning to be counselors, but they do need to learn how to destigmatize mental health in their organizational culture.” — Kim LaMontagne, MBA

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR Collaborative and Kim LaMontagne, LLC have announced a partnership to provide solutions for their clients to address mental health in the workplace. This partnership brings several free mental health resources to leaders in the workplace that help shift the culture and normalize the conversation about mental health.

In addition, all HR Collaborative clients are eligible for a ten percent discount on LaMontagne’s leadership training program, “The 4 Pillars of Creating and Sustaining a Mentally Healthy Workplace Culture.” The 4 Pillars curriculum is available in three formats: live/onsite, virtually, and on demand. The main goal of the 4 Pillars is to teach leaders not to be afraid of mental health. It teaches leaders how to create a culture of safety in the workplace where everyone feels safe speaking openly about mental health without fear of judgment, retribution, or job loss.

“The stresses of the pandemic have shone a light on mental health in the workplace. Yet, while many leaders know that it is an issue they can’t ignore, few know how to approach the topic,” LaMontagne added. “Leaders don’t need to worry about learning to be counselors, but they do need to learn how to destigmatize mental health in their organizational culture.”

Upon completion of the 4 Pillars training, leaders will have a better understanding of what it is like to live with a mental health condition, how to decrease stigma in the workplace, the power of peer support, the power of using person centered language, and the role of leadership when creating a mentally healthy workplace culture. HR Collaborative and its clients can access these resources at kimlamontagne.net/hr-collaborative.

“Now, more than ever, it is critical that we normalize the conversation about mental health, especially in the workplace,” said LaMontagne. “The most powerful organizations make it possible for employees to remove the mask of fear and shame and speak openly about mental health.”

Jon Brickner, thriving workplace architect at HR Collaborative said, "the pandemic has put into sharp contrast the importance of normalizing mental health discussions in the workplace. We're excited to partner with Kim to bring these resources to our clients. We know they will find immense value in them."

About Kim LaMontagne

Kim LaMontagne, MBA, is an international speaker, trainer and mental health in the workplace expert and advocate. She is a teacher and state trainer with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a member of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Campaign to Combat Behavioral Health Stigma and Discrimination and a regular contributor on the topic of mental health for Show Me Your Stethoscope, a Facebook group of 640,000 nurses and healthcare professionals. She is also the author of “It’s Ok to Not Be Ok,” and a contributing author of “The Strength of our Anchors.” A complimentary training consultation can be scheduled at kimlamontagne.net or by email at info@kimlamontagne.net.

About HR Collaborative

HR Collaborative is a women-owned and led full-service HR firm dedicated to making work better. With more than 400 years of practitioner experience, they fill in the HR gaps that small to mid-sized organizations have today and walk alongside them to build sustainable people practices for tomorrow. To learn more visit hrcollaborative.com.

