Workplace mental health training program teaches leaders how to create a culture of safety

Kim LaMontagne, MBA The 4 Pillars of Creating and Sustaining a Mentally Healthy Workplace Culture

SARASOTA, FLA., UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim LaMontagne, an expert and advocate for mental health in the workplace has launched a new corporate training program called the “4 Pillars of Creating and Sustaining a Mentally Healthy Workplace Culture.” The curriculum is available in three formats: live/onsite, virtually and on demand. The main goal of the 4 Pillars is to teach leaders not to be afraid of mental illness. It teaches how to create a culture of safety in the workplace where everyone feels safe to speak openly about mental health without fear of judgment, retribution, or job loss.

LaMontagne explains, “it’s not just about human life. It’s also about a company’s bottom line. Employees who are suffering in silence with mental illness are producing at less than stellar levels. The healthier our employees are, the healthier our organization is.”

LaMontagne was a top sales producer in her company who suffered quietly for seven years with depression, anxiety and intense suicidal thoughts until one day her boss, noticing something wasn’t right, pulled her aside and asked her to be honest about how she was feeling. “She created a safe space and gave me permission to speak openly,” says LaMontagne. “Once I spoke my truth I started to heal.” Now, LaMontagne is teaching leaders to do what hers did, to see the signs and take action.

Upon completion of this training, leaders will have a better understanding of what it is like to live with mental illness, stigma in the workplace, the power of peer support, the power of using person centered language and the role of leadership when creating a mentally healthy workplace culture.

The live training is available as one full day or two half days. In addition, the virtual format allows for 1.5 hours per week over 4 weeks and the on-demand option is self-paced. All formats include a pre and post assessment, attendee workbooks, certificate of completion and downloadable resources. A complimentary training consultation can be scheduled at kimlamontagne.net or by email at info@kimlamontagne.net.

About Kim LaMontagne

Kim LaMontagne, MBA, is an international speaker, trainer and mental health in the workplace expert and advocate. She is a teacher and state trainer with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a member of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Campaign to Combat Behavioral Health Stigma and Discrimination and a regular contributor on the topic of mental health for Show Me Your Stethoscope, a Facebook group of 640,000 nurses and healthcare professionals. She is also the author of “It’s Ok to Not Be Ok,” and a contributing author of “The Strength of our Anchors.” Learn more at kimlamontagne.net.

