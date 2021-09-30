Submit Release
nFocus Solutions’ Software Tools Compatible with Latest Apple Upgrades

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scheduled iOS15 and iPadOS15 upgrades were recently announced and completed by Apple. In response, nFocus Solutions conducted thorough reviews of its attendance tracking software platforms (TAM and TraxTalk®) to ensure ongoing compatibility. All reviewed software successfully passed the testing process.

“Our clients depend on 100% software functionality for purposes of attendance and general program outreach,” said Ananda Roberts, nFocus Solutions President. “When we learned of the planned [Apple] upgrades, our development and QA teams performed a systems test and we are pleased Apple’s latest upgrade and our existing mobile applications continue to work as intended.”

“The team was ready and went through the testing with a lot of rigor,” recalled Mark Claassen, Senior Director of Product Management. “We didn’t want assumptions to cause problems for our clients. The check was necessary, and it went really well.”

About nFocus Solutions

We build software that aligns metrics with mission, to measure individual and organization level outcomes. We do this by integrating disparate and often disconnected data--giving our clients the ability to ask and answer the right questions with greater accuracy and deeper insight.

