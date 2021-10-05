TraxSolutions® Delivers Peace of Mind with TraxTalk®
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraxTalk® is a real-time notification tool that keeps loved ones, guardians, and otherwise responsible parties informed as to when a program participant has scanned in or out of a building.
“TraxTalk® was our response to one problem we recognized in the industry and another that our clients shared with us,” noted nFocus President Ananda Roberts. “The first was a simple way of keeping people informed when their family members have checked in or checked out of a facility. The second was reducing in-bound calls to staff wanting to know if their dependents had arrived or left the building.”
With TraxTalk®, loved ones have no need to call – it’s all updated and shared out automatically.
**Learn how nFocus Solutions client, Cabbage Patch Settlement House, is using TraxTalk.**
TraxTalk® is an easy product to discuss with clients. Parents and other concerned individuals like to know where their kids or loved ones are – this tool does that. It also cuts down on telephone traffic which can be a real distraction for managers and volunteers.
About nFocus Solutions
We build software that aligns metrics with mission to measure individual and organization level outcomes. We do this by integrating disparate and often disconnected data--giving our clients the ability to ask and answer the right questions with greater accuracy and deeper insight.
Mark Joseph Mongilutz
