US-23 reopened between M-50 and Plank Road in Monroe County after bridge hit, repairs

Fast facts: - A truck hauling a piece of construction equipment hit a railroad bridge over US-23 on Aug. 20, tearing the bottom flange of one of the two main girders. - A 10-day emergency repair contract was awarded to Davis Construction on Sept. 23. - Bridge repairs were completed ahead of schedule and the highway was reopened today.

September 28, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) completed emergency repair work on a railroad bridge on US-23 between M-50 and Plank Road in Monroe County and reopened the highway today. A truck hauling a piece of construction equipment hit the bridge on Aug. 20, tearing the bottom flange of one of the two main girders.

Project contractor Davis Construction completed heat straightening operations last Thursday and applied the field prime coat Friday morning. That prime coat cured over the weekend and Davis repaired the bottom flange Monday. Final steel placement and bolt tensioning was also completed, and Davis completed repairs ahead of the 10-day emergency contract schedule. MDOT bridge and railroad teams performed a final inspection prior to clean-up and the reopening of US-23.

Videos of work performed on Monday are available on MDOT's YouTube channel.

"It was a real herculean effort by Davis Construction and the MDOT team. We appreciate both teams being so responsive to the needs of the local community," said Craig Heidelberg, MDOT project manager.

The railroad bridge over US-23 between Plank Road and M-50 in Monroe County that was struck by a high-load hit Aug. 20. (MDOT Photography Unit)