Nighttime I-94 resurfacing starts Friday between Galesburg and Battle Creek

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTIES: Kalamazoo and Calhoun

HIGHWAY: I-94

CLOSEST CITIES: Galesburg and Battle Creek

START DATE: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be resurfacing parts of 8.4 miles of eastbound and westbound I-94 between 35th Street in Galesburg and Helmer Road in Battle Creek. The $333,200 investment includes hot-mix asphalt cold-milling and resurfacing, skip patching and pavement markings.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Nighttime single-lane closures from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.