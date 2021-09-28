Openforce Announces Partnership With Fluid Truck
Partnership enables independent contractors using the Openforce platform to rent vehicles within minutes through Fluid Truck’s user-friendly app
I’m excited to partner with Openforce, whose technology, like ours, removes barriers and simplifies processes, making working as an independent contractor easier and more affordable. Everybody wins.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading software technology platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor (IC) workforce, today announced its partnership with Fluid Truck as part of its contractor benefits program. This program offers exclusive savings through Fluid Truck’s app, which allows independent contractors to more seamlessly rent vehicles located nearby within minutes.
— James Eberhard, Fluid Truck CEO
“Openforce’s mission is to empower independent contractors to work without limits. Fluid Truck is very aligned in this mission with its app, which provides faster and easier vehicle rentals on a 24/7, 365 days a year basis. A partnership with Fluid Truck is a natural fit for our benefits program,” said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce.
Independent contractors utilizing this benefit will have access to a wide array of trucks, vans, SUVs, and more at their fingertips using their mobile devices. With vehicles located all around the country, Fluid Truck offers an entirely virtual rental experience – eliminating the hassle of waiting in line, operating around restrictive business hours, and wasting time with unnecessary paperwork.
“Fluid Truck’s innovative technology enables easy and efficient vehicle sharing,” said James Eberhard, CEO of Fluid Truck. “I’m excited to partner with Openforce, whose technology, like ours, removes barriers and simplifies processes, making working as an independent contractor easier and more affordable. Everybody wins.”
Contracting companies that utilize Openforce’s platform and its contractor benefits program, typically experience 30% higher driver retention when compared to the industry average. This is because each benefit within the program is specifically designed to keep 1099 workers engaged long-term and thrive as independent business owners.
The mission of Openforce is to simplify everything independent contractor and empower the world to work without limits. In addition to their contractor benefits program, Openforce’s technology platform also delivers powerful recruiting, onboarding, settlement, compliance and risk mitigation solutions including active driver MVR monitoring and safety education services. Each solution is designed to empower contracting companies and 1099 contractors to work under a smarter independent contractor workforce model, and to get drivers on the road faster equipped with the tools they need. For more information on the contractor retention program, visit Openforce’s information page, or contact Openforce directly at sales@oforce.com.
About Openforce
Openforce® is the leader in technology-driven services that reduce operating costs and mitigate compliance risk for companies using independent contractors. Openforce frees contracting companies from the burden of onboarding, contracting, and settlement processing while helping contractors build their business. Our cloud-based applications help businesses achieve more sustainable, profitable growth by removing financial, operational and compliance barriers to getting business done. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners.
Learn more at www.oforce.com.
About Fluid Truck
Fluid Truck is a technology-based truck sharing platform that offers 24/7 mobile access to a wide array of trucks, vans, SUVs, and more. Unlike most traditional rental companies, Fluid Truck offers an entirely virtual rental experience — eliminating the hassle of waiting in line, operating around restrictive store hours, and wasting time with unnecessary paperwork.
Learn more at www.fluidtruck.com.
Marketing
Openforce
+1 800-742-7508
media@oforce.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn