Awesome TVs Original Show ‘Bollywood GupShup’
Awesome TV's original show, Bollywood GupShup one of the most viewed show across the USA.
We focus to create and distribute original content but also make sure that the content delivered is entertaining, informative and inspirational for our audiences and advertisers.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awesome TV proudly boasts of being one of the top south asian streaming platform, keeping their viewers updated with the latest in original shows, real entertainment, news and much more from around the globe.
— Ritesh Parikh, Creator & Founder of Awesome TV
The platform successfully provides its viewers with the latest from all walks of life in the most unique and original content that the audiences have come love, making Awesome TV the most watched South Asian Network from USA.
Apart from other exclusive segments that we, at Awesome TV are of our original show, Bollywood GupShup that dwells in the Hindi entertainment world, is one of the most viewed and highly acknowledged creative and fun segments of the media company.
Our show boasts of an entertaining line-up of interviews catering to every Bollywood and television buff.
We are currently filming our 8th season. We have happily covered a variety tinseltown stars like Konkana Sen Sharma, Lara Dutta, Kiara Advani, Vaani Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Arshad Warsi , Shama Sikander, Palash Mucchal, Bijendra Kala, Pop Queen Akasa, Charan, Radhika Madan just to name a few along with many more. We have proudly inspired many others in the USA to follow in the footsteps of Awesome TV’s Original Shows.
Talking about Awesome TV, the platform reaches globally covering over 100 countries with millions of viewers. ‘We focus on accomplishing a mission where we not just plan to create and distribute content but also make sure that the content delivered is entertaining, informative and inspirational, and it successfully manages to provide quality to its viewers.’ Ritesh Parikh (Creator / Founder)
About Awesome TV: All we do is inspire, inform & entertain our audiences and all.
Awesome TV proudly boasts of being the most affluent online platform in North America and around the globe and has featured in multiple media around the USA and globally. AWESOME TV: Your source for bollywood, hollywood, and original entertainment at home or on the go. Watch your favorite entertainment channel how you want to from across the globe anytime, anywhere on any device you want from Smart TVs, Phones, Tablets, Laptops and more.
Watch Awesome TV Live to your TV via our streaming channel https://awesomeitv.com/ or via our FREE Apps
Apple iOS
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/awesome-tv-tv/id893125956
Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.awesome.smahi1.awesometv&hl=en_US&gl=US
Ritesh Parikh
Awesome TV
+1 212-203-7069
email us here
Awesome TV