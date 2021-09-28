Intelligent Threads Takes Its Champion Mindset & Winning Approach to the Next Level With the Launch of New Product Line
From wearable technology to innovative tools for everyday comfort, the new Intelligent Tape and Patch provide lasting recovery and resultsKERRVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Threads® one-of-a-kind Myo-Equilibration (Myo-E) technology has revolutionized the sportswear industry.
Founded by Brian Burzynski, D.PSc., SRM, a leading Synergy Release Method® provider and expert recovery coach, Intelligent Threads® is specifically engineered to enhance performance, soothe aching muscles, and promote a healthy blood flow. Now, the wearable technology brand is taking its trailblazing designs a step further with the launch of a new product line. Extending beyond the clothing realm, Intelligent Threads® is introducing a line of muscle-releasing tools for recovery and performance. The launch includes Intelligent Tape, which allows you to test out the Myo-E technology with adhesive strips that last up to seven days, as well as the Patch, a thin and breathable material designed to provide preventative and recovery care based on the structural improvement of the body.
“We are so excited to announce this new line of products, extending people’s ability to utilize our astonishing new technology,” says Burzynski. “The more people who can take advantage of these products, the more we can help them live their daily lives with more ease and comfort. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to share this technology with a growing community of both athletes and everyday men and women.”
The Intelligent Threads® team is devoted to improving the day-to-day life of the individual, and the newest product launch will do just that. The Intelligent Tape is powered by the Myo-E Technology, which helps your muscular and skeletal structure reset by releasing the tight muscles in the body. These improvements include increased circulation, less body pain, better sleep, highly increased recovery rates, and less chance of soft tissue injury. The Intelligent Patch offers undeniable results with a formula that breathes with your skin, offering a forget-that-it’s-there level of comfort and durability that lasts.
Establish a champion mindset and gain an edge over the competition with Intelligent Threads®, trusted by pro athletes like NFL defensive end Justin Houston and MLB player Asa Lacy. Discover the world’s only wearable technology proven to release and relax muscles for a more balanced anatomical structure that leads to improved performance. Shop the Intelligent Threads® collection online at IntelligentThreads.com. Follow on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook @IntelligentThreads. Intelligent Threads - Smart Wear to Improve, Restore, and Regenerate.
# # #
About Intelligent Threads:
Intelligent Threads® is a wearable breakthrough technology designed to help athletes and non-athletes alike perform at their highest level. Developed by Synergy Release Method® provider Brian Burzynski, D.PSc., SRM, and featuring technology more than 15 years in the making, Intelligent Threads® drastically improves muscle relaxation and recovery time. Using lightweight dryfit PosiCharge polyester material that is lab-proven to be chemical-free, each piece stabilizes bone structure while releasing muscles to help the body achieve its correct anatomical position. Achieve the proper body alignment vital to faster recovery, with added benefits of helping to restore blood flow, gain better posture, relax the muscles, eliminate soreness, and prevent injury. Improve performance and reach peak potential in the gym, yoga studio, or on the field. Relieve soreness, pain, and bad posture for better performance at work, home, or on the go. Intelligent Threads® is built to restore the body to optimum functionality so it can perform according to its design. Discover Intelligent Threads online at IntelligentThreads.com. Follow on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook @IntelligentThreads. Intelligent Threads - Smart Wear to Improve, Restore, and Regenerate
Brittney Falletta
SNA PR
email us here