Unforgettable Forgottonia and eATLAS’ Modern Take On A Classic

The World's Largest Monopoly Board Unveiled Via Interactive Virtual App on May 9th, 2024 in Honor of Macomb’s Local Legend Lizzie Magie

MACOMB, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 9th at 11:00 AM, the town of Macomb invites individuals from all walks of life to join in the revelry and pay homage to its late resident Lizzie Magie, a pioneering figure whose legacy shines brightly in the heart of Unforgettable Forgottonia . As the world's largest Monopoly board comes to life via the eAtlas app, visitors will embark on a journey of discovery and celebration, marking a turning point in Macomb's history as a cultural hotspot and a haven for adventure-seekers.“We’ve created a digital gameboard that is fun to play while being informative and interactive with the community. The game is enhanced by the historical detail at each stop on the Macomb square – the trivia, video clips, photos, and activities that make Lizzie and Lincoln come alive,” says Jon Matuzak, eATLAS PresidentMacombopoly, the interactive game powered by eATLAS, brings the iconic board game to life in Macomb, Illinois. The birthplace of Lizzie Magie, creator of The Landlord’s Game and the inspiration behind Monopoly, Macomb’s historic town square will take center stage. Players will be able to use their phone to play the game using a selected token that navigates around the board by the roll of a die or the deal of a card. Each move will land the player on a board stop that will display a prompt meant to entertain and educate. The first eATLAS Adventure to include AI talking photos using the Vidnoz video creation platform, Macombopoly is sure to surprise and delight users with its thoughtfully crafted and educational adventure. Participants will progress around Macomb’s town square and engage with local businesses through “prizes” while learning about the town’s history and its notable persons like Lizzie Magie, William H. Randolph, Abraham Lincoln and C.T. Vivian. The experience is further gamified through objectives that challenge a player to take a photo, answer a trivia question and confirm their location via social media."We are beyond thrilled to debut this labor of love that so many people have had a hand in making a reality, especially eATLAS and MasterPiece Customs. The game app adventure and the sculptures are out of this world and no doubt would make Lizzie proud.” Jock Hedblade, Executive Director of Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia adds, "It has been an honor to make Lizzie Magie a household name and give her the credit she deserves. Celebrating her achievements, along with our community's rich and diverse history, through our new 'Macombopoly' experience is really exciting. I encourage everyone to join us on May 9 and beyond to hit the square to begin playing the world's largest Monopoly board game, right here in Macomb, Illinois.”Co-created lockstep by eATLAS and Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia the dynamically immersive experience honoring Magie's enduring brilliance and innovation debuts for all to enjoy May 9th at 11:00 AM. Promising a robust experience highlighting its unique history amongst its welcoming residents and local businesses, the Macombopoly experience itself will include five giant Monopoly type game pieces placed in the Courthouse Square. Surrounded by the game's playing surface which measures 1000 ft. on each of its four sides, the game will be played through a state-of-the-art app which is free to download to any handheld device. All this adds up to one million square feet of experience!For more information on this historic event and other captivating experiences in Macomb, visit VisitForgottonia.com and witness the magic of Unforgettable Forgottonia in person.Join us at the inner square on May 9th at 11:00 AM for the unveiling and be a part of history in the making!###About Visit Unforgettable ForgottoniaNestled in the picturesque heart of Macomb, Illinois, Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia invites travelers on a captivating journey through a land of rich history, vibrant culture, and boundless charm. As the Executive Director for Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia - Macomb Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Jock Hedblade leads a dynamic team dedicated to showcasing the town's diverse offerings and timeless allure. From the rolling hills of Lamoine River Valley to the historic downtown Courthouse Square frequented by a young Abraham Lincoln, Macomb is a tapestry of heritage waiting to be explored. As a designated Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, the town celebrates its unique connection to the 16th President of the United States through the Looking for Lincoln Self-Guided Tour, offering visitors a glimpse into history.About eATLAS and the eATLAS appeATLAS-Adventures To Go hosts app-guided tours and scavenger hunts in cities, parks, public and private spaces around the world. The app guides players on Adventures that include multiple points of interest presented by a mix of media including; video, photos, audio clips, geo coordinates, maps, and trivia. Participants are entertained and informed as they progress through “stops'' to see and learn something new in an engaging way. 