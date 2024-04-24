Debuting Home & Fashion Essentials with Deep Appreciation for Ethically Sourced & Fairtrade Craftsmanship

Indigo by Boutin debuts new hand block printed designs to adorn tablescapes and capsule apparel collection for the Spring 2024 season and beyond

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indigo by Boutin debuts new hand block printed designs to adorn tablescapes and capsule apparel collection for the Spring 2024 season and beyond. Created by expert artisans around the world and designed exclusively for Indigo by Boutin, these chic and colorful heirloom pieces are meant to stand the test of time with both their timeless style and exceptional quality.Garments, linens, quilts and accessories are hand-painted, printed and stitched to uphold the highest standard of quality. The attention to detail and steadfast commitment to keeping the traditional hand-done quality has been passed down through generations of families dedicated to their craft. Designed by Antonia Sullivan, each print is meticulously detailed to reflect elements discovered on her global travels. These exclusive prints are then diligently created hand-in-hand with the master craftspeople in India and beyond.“I continuously work with our artisans and team in Jaipur to create eclectic pieces both for home and clothing items. Fairtrade work is a top priority for me, so I always oversee each and every step in the production of our items” says Antonia Sullivan Founder of Indigo by BoutinThe prints are available in a wide variety of colors ranging from sunwashed pastels to vibrantly rich brights. The designs themselves run the gamut, from classically chic traditional florals and abstract geometric motifs suitable for any event. The 100% cotton exhibits the durability expected from hard-working linens with the added luxurious softness only the finest sustainably sourced textiles can provide.Conscientiously-crafted, the tablescape collection includes tablecloths, napkins, coasters and more to adorn homes year-round with gorgeous exclusive prints made by a handmade process passed down through generations. Each print is hand-carved into wooden blocks that are then meticulously pressed onto reams of sustainably-sourced gorgeous textiles, all by hand. The organic nuanced quality of this art is what makes each piece unique and bound to catch the attention of any discerning guest. Luxury for special occasions or weeknight dinners alike, Indigo by Boutin pieces are something to appreciate every day or on a special day.In addition to the tablescape and home decor offering, Indigo by Boutin will be launching a brand new apparel collection as well as a swim capsule later this season. Stay tuned for this assortment, arriving just in time to soak up some sunshine and freshen up for the spring.Visit Indigo by Boutin to stay updated on the latest hand block printed designs of the season and discover tablescape options. Follow @indigobyboutin on Instagram for the latest curated collections of unique, globally sourced home decor & clothing designs. Handmade by artisans.# # #About Indigo by BoutinInspired by travels around the world and a deep appreciation for ethically sourced and fairtrade traditional craftsmanship, Indigo by Boutin was born. With a shared goal to preserve the time-honored practices of global artisans, Indigo by Boutin offers some of the most beautiful pieces available for even the most discerning luxury customer. These pieces are true heirloom quality, sustainably created by master craftspeople around the world and intended to be passed down for their absolute beauty and premium quality. The organic nuance created by; handcrafted, hand-painted, hand-printed, and hand-stitched methods create luxe items meant to adorn tablescapes and closets alike for generations to enjoy. Visit Indigo by Boutin to stay updated on the latest hand block printed designs of the season and discover tablescape options. Follow @indigobyboutin on Instagram for the latest curated collections of unique, globally sourced home decor & clothing designs. Handmade by artisans.About AntoniaA global traveler, Antonia Sullivan’s love of India was solidified once she was introduced to the country's beautiful crafts and master artisans. Appreciating the art of block printing was something she longed to share with others and while weddings and gatherings were few and far between at the time the want and need for beautiful and unique details made the perfect landscape to launch Indigo by Boutin. Since then she’s built a network of global craftspeople to create luxurious pieces for even the most discerning customer and their homes. Antonia’s strong focus on sustainable and ethical practices are reinforced by her constant communication with the artisans and their families. A true labor of love she continues to observe the time-honored and fairtrade practices for each and every product she introduces. Visit Indigo by Boutin to stay updated on the latest hand block printed designs of the season and discover tablescape options. Follow @indigobyboutin on Instagram for the latest curated collections of unique, globally sourced home decor & clothing designs. Handmade by artisans.# # #