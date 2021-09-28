U.S. Spinal Implants Market is Growing Despite Preferences Towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Though the MIS spine market will see higher growth rates than the traditional spinal implant market, there are still many areas of growth in the traditional spine market as well.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has just released updated research in the U.S. spinal implant market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. As expected, the value of the U.S. spinal implant market decreased in 2020, due primarily to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, iData forecasts that the U.S. spinal implant market is projected to continue growing over the forecast period and will be driven by demographic factors, technological improvements, and multi-level procedures.

According to iData's U.S. Medsuite Reports for Spinal Implants, the U.S. market dropped to approximately $5 billion in 2020, a 14% decrease from the previous year. The value of the market decreased in 2020, relative to 2019, due to strong headwinds from COVID-19 and the increase in popularity surrounding minimally invasive surgeries. Moving forward, the market is expected to reach almost $6.5 billion by 2027. These reports include procedure volumes, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes the cervical fixation, thoracolumbar fixation, interbody devices, motion preservation devices, vertebral compression fracture, spinal electrical stimulation devices, and spinal surgery instrumentation markets. With the exception of the decrease in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. spinal implant and VCF market have been increasing in value in recent years. Growth in the spine market is largely driven by growth across many segments, including the vertebral compression fracture and spinal surgery instrumentation segments.

The U.S. market for spinal implants is heavily dominated by Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, and Zimmer Biomet. In 2020, Medtronic led the overall U.S. spinal implant and VCF market. Medtronic led the cervical fixation, interbody, and VCF segments of the market, and came in a very close second to DePuy Synthes in the TL fixation segment. Medtronic’s strong position in the VCF market can be attributed to Kyphon’s former monopoly of the percutaneous vertebral augmentation market, with its kyphoplasty product.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

