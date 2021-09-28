PennDOT Offers Virtual Networking Workshop for Diverse Businesses

Workshop will be held September 29 at 10:00 AM

Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced their participation in a Supportive Services Statewide Networking Workshop presented by the PA Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Supportive Services Center in partnership with the PA Diverse Business (DB) Supportive Services Center. The workshop will be held virtually on Wednesday, September 29 from 10:00 AM to 2:20 PM.

"It's more important than ever that we ensure that the department is reaching out in full support of disadvantaged and diverse workplaces," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "This workshop is designed to highlight resources available especially for employers in that realm."

The workshop will show DB/DBEs with multiple employees how to ensure that all of their employees have access to supportive services virtually, as well as to show non-DB/DBE primes, PennDOT district personnel and other supportive services stakeholders, the free resources and services that are available to help them partner with DB/DBE and diverse work force employees. Specifically, the workshop will explain how they can post their jobs bid solicitation or local let projects at no cost.

Presented by Kyalo Crosson, Project Coordinator for Pennsylvania DBE Supportive Services, speakers include DBE owners: Carl Phinney, Opportunity Construction, LLC; Aisha Addison, London Logistics & Healthcare, LLC; Earl Cooper, Everyone Can Achieve, LLC; and Tarik Casteel, TLC Construction and Renovation, LLC. PennDOT Special Assistant to the Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Daryl St. Clair will provide an update on the department's initiatives, including the Mentor/Protégé program for small and diverse businesses.,

This event will focus on searching for diverse firms using information from multiple state agency profiles posting and searching for job and contract opportunities and networking directly with firm users all from within the virtual platform.

To register for the PennDOT Supportive Services Statewide Networking Workshop on September 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. please visit http://rsvp.penndbe.com. For more information, call (833) PENN DBE (736-6323).

MEDIA CONTACT: Jan Huzvar, 717-783-8800

# # #