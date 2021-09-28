Route 3093 Ewing Road Slide Repair Underway in Kennedy Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work is underway on Ewing Road (Route 3093) in Kennedy Township, Allegheny County.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Ewing Road between Route 51 (Robinson Boulevard) and Castleview Drive through Friday, October 1. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone. PennDOT crews will conduct slide repair work.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, October 4, Ewing Road will close to through traffic between Route 51 (Robinson Boulevard) and Castleview Drive continuously through mid-October. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

North of the Closure

From Ewing Road, take Route 51 southbound

Turn right onto McCoy Road

Follow McCoy Road to Ewing Road

End detour

South of the Closure

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

