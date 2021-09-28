Submit Release
Route 3093 Ewing Road Slide Repair Underway in Kennedy Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work is underway on Ewing Road (Route 3093) in Kennedy Township, Allegheny County.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Ewing Road between Route 51 (Robinson Boulevard) and Castleview Drive through Friday, October 1. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone. PennDOT crews will conduct slide repair work.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, October 4, Ewing Road will close to through traffic between Route 51 (Robinson Boulevard) and Castleview Drive continuously through mid-October. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

North of the Closure

  • From Ewing Road, take Route 51 southbound

  • Turn right onto McCoy Road

  • Follow McCoy Road to Ewing Road

  • End detour

South of the Closure

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

